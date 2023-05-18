And Then There Were Fewer: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Hits Bus in London

Deemed one of the best versions ever made, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ remains a dream machine even today, in the electrified era spearheaded by the Revuelto. Only 900 saw the light of day, and it is unknown how many have been wrecked, but that list has grown to include this gray copy.
Having T-boned a double-decker bus in London, supposedly last month judging by the video posted online by dadocesaro and shared by supercar.fails, this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ appears to have met its maker. Extensive damages can be seen on the entire front end of the Italian supercar, which have probably rendered it a write-off. The bus wasn't doing that well either in the clip of the wreckage that can be viewed at the bottom of this story, as it had a bruised-up profile.
We don't know whose fault it was for this very pricey accident, as the Aventador SVJ is currently valued at well over $700,000, but if we were to bet on it, we'd say the person holding the wheel of the blue-blooded exotic was the one who messed up. Whether they failed to give way to the double-decker bus or they lost control of the wheel while abusing the throttle is another big unknown, so if you happen to be aware of how it occurred, feel free to share the information with us by working that keyboard in the comments section down below.
Hopefully, no one was injured due to this expensive accident, which could have had disastrous consequences for the parties involved. As mentioned above, we think the Lambo gave its last breath in this crash, but many parts are still worth saving. Pretty much everything behind the A-pillars could be sold for profit, including that sonorous naturally aspirated V12. In the Aventador SVJ, the 6.5-liter power unit churns out 770 ps (769 hp/566 kW) at 8,500 rpm, with the torque being rated at 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) at 6,750 rpm.
The exotic features a fourth-gen Haldex all-wheel drive system and a single-clutch seven-speed gearbox, taking 2.8 seconds from nought to 100 kilometers per hour (0-62 mph). The spec sheet reveals a top speed in excess of 350 kph or 217 mph. The performance is very impressive for a vehicle that has a dry weight of 1,525 kg (3,362 pounds), measuring nearly five meters (~196 inches) from bumper to bumper, and being a massive 2,273 mm (89.5 in) wide, including the side mirrors. It has a 2,700 mm (106.3 in) long wheelbase and a height of just 1,136 mm (44.7 in). Its successor, the Lamborghini Revuelto, uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain, mixing a naturally aspirated V12 with three electric motors for a total of 1,015 ps (1,001 hp/747 kW).
