Mansory Cabrera Is Petrolhead Slang for the Ugliest Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Ever Made

Three years ago, Mansory turned 30, and they celebrated their anniversary by introducing the Cabrera. But what is a Mansory Cabrera? Why, a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ dressed in brash attire that does not do justice to the otherwise great supercar.
The controversial tuner's team responsible for the three-unit production run (thank God only 3 were made!) took a good look at the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and decided it's not flashy enough. Thus, they gave it new front and rear ends, fat fenders, different headlights, and a massive wing. The 9x20-inch front and 13x21-inch rear wheels, wrapped in Pirelli P Zeros, rounded off the exterior makeover, alongside the new paint finishes, each getting a different hue.
On the pictured Mansory Cabrera, you are looking at a lovely shade of green that would've looked better on something a bit more British than the Aventador. It has some blacked-out add-ons, though we could be looking at exposed carbon fiber whose pattern is not visible due to the low-res quality of the pictures taken in Dubai and shared by the tuner on social media earlier this week. The license plate must also be mentioned, as it probably set its owner back more than we will ever make.
Black Alcantara is the dominating material in the cabin, mixed with a few light green leather strips for contrast. Double stitching in the same lively hue is also visible, and the same shade was used for the Mansory embedding on the headrests. The Alcantara-bathed cockpit of the Italian supercar has arrow-shaped decorative inserts and forged carbon, a material that has become too common for projects signed by Mansory. Not a single component was left untouched inside, and you can tell as it is just as flashy as the exterior.
There are, however, a few positive aspects to the Mansory Cabrera. One of them is that it was named after a Spanish fighting bull breed. Another one is the extra oomph, as the tuner did go above and beyond to make it more powerful. It has 799 hp (810 ps/596 kW) available at a hard push of the throttle and 575 pound-feet (780 Nm) of torque. The tuned naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine allows it to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kph) in 2.6 seconds and a 221 mph (355 kph) top speed. Accompanying the power boost is a new exhaust system that's said to enhance the soundtrack produced by the V12.
Thus, it is two-tenths quicker than the standard Aventador SVJ, which goes up to 217 mph (350 kph). The 6.5L V12 usually produces 759 hp (770 ps/566 kW) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm), directing everything to the all-wheel drive system through a single-clutch automatic transmission with seven gears. So, is the Cabrera the ugliest Aventador you've ever seen?
