Mr. Kevin Is a One-Off Triumph Thruxton Halfway Between Scrambler and Cafe Racer

Whereas many bike-modding outfits need at least a year or two in order to really find their footing in the custom motorcycle world, some appear to know precisely what they're doing from the get-go. The shop behind this modded Thruxton falls into the latter category, for sure.
We never grow tired of examining the custom Triumphs built by Tamarit Motorcycles, and most of their recent undertakings have already been featured on autoevolution. The workshop's project archive showcases a whopping 129 builds, which is an impressive figure considering that Tamarit has only been around since 2015. What's more, even their earliest creations look absolutely spectacular!
Take, for example, this imposing 2005 Triumph Thruxton – the 10th project listed in the firm's lengthy portfolio. It was christened Mr. Kevin following the makeover, nodding to none other than motorcycle racing legend Kevin Schwantz. Tamarit CEO Matias Canales says the American racer was among his idols growing up, so it only made sense for Tamarit to honor his legacy in style.
The modified Thruxton they came up with is at the crossroads between scrambler and cafe racer, seamlessly blending design elements from both genres. Starting at the front, we see a custom nose fairing that encircles the bike's original headlamp, and there's a sturdy grill covering the latter. The guys installed a fiberglass fender lower down and attached LED turn signals to the bottom triple clamp.
Encasing the underside of Mr. Kevin's carbureted parallel-twin mill is a new belly pan, which was made available in Tamarit's bolt-on catalog along with the front fender and fairing. The same goes for that cafe-style tail section, and the part is said to fit any modern Bonneville, Thruxton, or Scrambler without requiring any sort of tweaks to the subframe.
An elegant solo saddle lies atop the single-piece seat pan and tail, while the flanks wear a set of drilled side panels with mesh-covered openings. Peeking at the rearmost tip, we find LED lighting and a bare-bones license plate bracket, but there's also a discreet inner fender keeping road debris at bay. All this hardware is supported by high-grade Hagon shock absorbers with progressive springs.
Although the OEM forks have been retained, they now feature a pair of black rubber gaiters to bring about a classic vibe. You'll still see the stock wheels occupying the footwear department, but they're cloaked in dual-purpose rubber on both ends. Tamarit fitted a Heidenau K60 tire at the front and a Mitas E-07 at the opposite pole.
Further contributing to Mr. Kevin's scrambler aesthetic is a high-mounted exhaust system built from scratch using stainless-steel. The headers come with heat wrapping to keep temperatures in check, and the mufflers wear a drilled heat shield serving the same purpose. Aftermarket instrumentation and Biltwell grips comprise the updated cockpit equipment, while the bike's color scheme blends a satin-grey base with glossy black and white details.
