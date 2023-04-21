It Was About Time: Here's a Mansory-Tuned Supercar That We Do Not Hate

Whether we like their builds or not means very little to Mansory, as they are in this business to make money. And that's precisely what they're doing, even if it sometimes means maiming some of the finest and most expensive vehicles out there to bring out their ridiculous side.
Honestly, that Rolls-Royce Cullinan that we wrote about earlier this week, which came with a Mansory body kit applied by West Coast Customs, was quite elegant, and the Ferrari Portofino M pictured above does not look half bad either. Shared on social media a few hours ago by the controversial tuning company, this is one of their latest builds, and from certain angles, it kind of sends James Bond-ish vibes. The words we were looking for here were Aston Martin, but modern-day Astons are drop-dead gorgeous, and this open-top model is just pretty.
Do you need a side-by-side comparison with the unmolested Ferrari Portofino M to tell what's new? Probably not, as the changes are in-your-face as soon as you zoom in. These include the front bumper attachments, comprising the side vents parts, flicks in front of the wheels, and an apron with side blades. The vented hood is also new, as are the beefier side skirts, rear bumper attachments, diffuser, and ducktail spoiler. The usual amount of carbon fiber is on deck, alongside a new set of wheels spinning around the yellow brake calipers. The same lively hue was applied to other parts of the black exterior.
Mansory has done its thing on the inside too, where the successor to the California features a similar color theme, with black leather upholstery contrasted by a few yellow accents. The lively hue was used for the contrast double stitching, seatbelts, and floor mats. The latter two sport the tuner's emblem on them, and zooming in through the windscreen reveals that the headrests retain the Prancing Horse logo. The same cannot be said about the front fenders, however, where Mansory's badging can be seen. It is also visible on other parts of the exterior and probably the cockpit too.
An extensive amount of work went into the engine, which is why this Portofino M is said to yank out 800 ps (789 hp/588 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) of torque. That is 180 ps (177 hp/132 kW) and 190 Nm (140 lb-ft) more than what the 3.9-liter turbo’d V8 develops without any mods. The extra oomph helps the car reach 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, roughly half a second quicker than the stock Portofino M. Top speed has been boosted from 320 to 335 kph (199-208 mph). Before wrapping it up, Mansory also gave it a new sports exhaust system to improve the soundtrack. So, is this a build that you support, or would you rather have yours stock?
