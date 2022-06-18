This Aventador SVJ Roadster Is the Most Expensive Lamborghini Currently for Sale on eBay

A 2021 model, with 1,715 miles (2,760 km) on the clock, it has seen a lot of action, but since it is only about one year old, it presents itself in top-notch form, from the Giallo Orion Metallic paint finish, to the Nero Cosmus interior, with a touch of yellow.
We won’t keep you waiting much longer, as you’re probably curious to find out how much it costs. However, you will probably have to sit down for this one, as it is a bit too much: $1,199,950, or just shy of the $2 million mark. The Italian supercar is advertised on eBay by a used car dealer based in Houston, Texas, which has some exciting machines in its portfolio, from the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, to the Maserati MC20, a whole bunch of costly SUVs, and even a Bugatti Chiron, listed for $3.5 million.
According to the ad, the Aventador SVJ Roadster in question features 20-inch front, and 21-inch rear wheels, electrically adjustable seats with heating, telemetry system, reversing camera, and a lot of carbon fiber inside and out. Black Alcantara decorates the seats and other parts of the interior, whereas the yellow accents, including the ‘Raging Bull’ logos embossed into the headrests, 12 o’clock marking on the steering wheel, door pull straps, and special floor mats provide contrast.
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, so it comes with an open-top view of the sky above. However, while in most vehicles lowering the roof is done electrically, at the push of a button, it is a bit trickier than that in the said Italian supercar. That’s because anyone who wants to work on their tan on the go will have to manually remove the two panels above the cockpit, and then store them up front, in the frunk. There isn’t anything chic about doing manual labor in an eye-watering expensive machine, but at least it is a one man (or woman) job, and the panels are not that hard to remove, and install back in.
The owner hasn’t messed around with the engine of this blue-blooded car, and that’s always a good thing, especially when talking about rides that cost seven figures. Like all versions of the Aventador, and its derivatives, the SVJ Roadster, uses a naturally aspirated V12. The 6.5-liter power unit kicks out 759 hp (770 ps / 566 kW) at 8,500 rpm, and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque at 6,750 rpm. Mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive with mechanical self-locking rear differential, the Aventador SVJ Roadster brags about doing the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, before topping out at over 217 mph (350 kph).
Now, if you had well over one million bucks to blow on a set of wheels, you’d obviously be spoiled for choice, but would you get this Lambo? That’s a tough question to answer, as there are various other exciting vehicles that you could buy with that sort of cash, including a full-blown supercar, a super SUV, and a very comfortable sedan to use on a daily basis, and you’d still have some money to spare. A nice home in most parts of the world costs way less than that, so there’s another option right there. As for this writer, he’d probably settle for a used Lamborghini Huracan, get a G-Wagen alongside it, and a luxurious four-door to complement the lineup.
