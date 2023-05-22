This Is One of the First Tuning Jobs for the Lamborghini Revuelto – Sort of…

It's been almost two months since Lamborghini unleashed the Revuelto on the supercar world, and so far, we have seen several takes on it, some more realistic than others. So, where does this put the one pictured in the gallery below? Why, on the natural side, of course, as it bears the signature of DMC.
The tuner claims to have worked on its body kit for the new electrified Italian supercar ever since it was unveiled, and after constantly refining the design, they stopped at the one brought to life here using multiple mouse clicks. The updates are clear, but if it is one thing that DMC still has to decide on, it is the rear wing design. And for this, they recently took to social media to ask their followers which style to choose.
In a side-by-side comparison with the real Revuelto, DMC's proposal features the usual add-ons on the outside. These include stuff like the chin spoiler with side blades, muscly side skirts, and a new rear diffuser that appears to incorporate an extra brake light in the middle. The front hood features a sportier styling, and out back, they have digitally prepped two wings: one with a racy flair and the other a bit chunkier. So, which of the two designs would you go for and why?
Before answering the question, we have to dedicate a paragraph to the firepower. Since the tuner hasn't said anything about performance boosts, they have probably left the elbow grease aside for now. But that's okay because it still comes with a sonorous 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 that produces 813 hp. Lambo says that the redline stands at 9,500 rpm and that the good-old ICE is backed up by three electric motors that sip electrons from the 3.8 kWh battery. It has 1,001 hp combined, making it previous-generation hypercar fast. The 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) takes 2.5 seconds, and the top speed stands at a very exotic-ish 217 mph (350 kph).
The successor to the Aventador is a very important product for Lamborghini, as it represents their first official step into the world of electrification. In fact, all models introduced from now on will feature some sort of electric assistance, including the plug-in hybrid version of the Urus that is still in the testing phase. It is understood to get the same assembly as the one powering the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, which mixes a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with an electric motor.
The Italian model could enjoy over 800 hp, which would give it a serious advantage over its German cousin, which has 670 hp. The unveiling date has yet to be announced, but it is due this year, launching as a 2024 model in all likelihood.
