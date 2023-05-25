Millionaire Uses a Lamborghini Urus for the Ultimate, Most Expensive Gender Reveal

Not that this should come as a surprise, but people who love cars will use almost every opportunity available to include them in a special event or turn them into the event itself. Cars have been used for celebrations of milestones for years, so why shouldn't they be made a part of gender reveals as well?
There's no need to answer that question because it's been answered a while back when gender reveal burnouts started to gain traction (pun intended). A car lover will find a way to make the car part of the celebrations, whether as a push present for the new mom, a surprise gift for the newborn (as ridiculous as it may sound), or even as a balloon substitute for the gender reveal party.
We have a world first in that last category: a Lamborghini Urus that was turned into the central point in what is dubbed the world's most expensive gender reveal. It came with a total cost of nearly $500,000, including the car, the customization, and renting the venue where the party was held. Because of claims of being the first gender reveal of this kind in the whole wide world, it's also been turned into online content. If you're going to show off to the world, you might as well make some money off it, amirite?
Gender reveals have been a thing for new parents for years, with the tradition starting – where else? - online, when one blogger used pink frosting on a cake to let her family and friends know she was having a girl. A gender reveal can use anything for the reveal, though, from balloons to confetti or a variety of cakes and sweets.
Auto enthusiasts are also doing it, usually with correct-colored burnouts. If the couple is having a boy, there will be blue smoke coming out; if it's a girl, pink. There are several ways of achieving the colored smoke, so burnouts are fit for all budgets. In between releasing balloons, eating cake, popping confetti, and doing a burnout on a side street, there's this: getting a brand new car customized and wrapped in the correct color for the gender of your unborn child.
It's a silly idea, but not difficult to understand. We tend to side-eye the rich for doing silly things all the time, but we'd probably do the same if we were in their shoes and had their money.
So, one millionaire property developer from the UK, Steven Hamilton, and his fiance wanted to do something "different” for their gender reveal. It had to involve a brand new Lamborghini Urus, and it had to be done without them finding out if they were having a boy or a girl. They had someone from the hospital connect and a family member working with Yianni Charalambous from the Yiannimize auto shop so that he could customize a Urus for the reveal party.
Hamilton picked his favorite shade of blue and pink from a selection of hues, and then a family member liaised with Yianni to let him know that he was to wrap the car blue, put on blue brake calipers, and add a starlit headliner like in the Rolls-Royce Wraith. As far as car customization goes, the job wasn't particularly challenging or out of the ordinary, except that it had to be carried out in complete secrecy and would become part of such an important moment in the couple's life.
The secrecy around the project was also the most challenging part. The car was shipped to the fancy venue outside Birmingham in a special box on a trailer, then set up on a platform inside. A large gift box was built around it, which was finished off with a giant red bow. What's a gift without one, you must be thinking. All this happened in the utmost secrecy, or the surprise would be spoiled.
When the moment of the reveal came, the walls of the box came down to show the car as staff released balloons and confetti. Hamilton and his fiancee were thrilled – both because they were having a boy and at the sight of the vehicle, sitting proud in its baby blue wrap. Speaking of which, it already had a license plate, and it read "E13EVEN," which, as it turns out, was a clue as to the boy's name, Cruze Eleven Hamilton, and is also the name of the father's business.
Because no gender reveal party with this budget is even worth having unless you can somehow monetize it, this one, too, has been turned into online content. We could sit here all day and complain about how this is wasteful and shameful when people are dying of hunger, but that would entail being oblivious to the fact that inequality exists. It always had and always will.
The rich will keep richin' no matter what, and this is the modern-day equivalent: the world's most expensive gender reveal. It's also perhaps the least harmful, even if the result won't be to everyone's taste.