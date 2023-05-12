World’s First 'Flying' Car Is a McLaren Senna GTR a Millionaire Craned Up to His Penthouse

Some millionaires pledge or outright give away chunks of their fortunes, while most will flaunt their wealth to get a much-needed ego boost. Even fewer will try to devise ways of using their riches to inspire and motivate others to be their best, so they can follow suit and join the exclusive millionaires' club.
Adrian Portelli claims to belong to that third category, though one could argue the distinction between the second and the third is only theoretical. Portelli is a young Australian millionaire who made his fortune running a platform with luxury car giveaways and is now into investments and charity. He's also trying to use personal example as a means to inspire and motivate, turning himself into a sort of living example of what you can achieve if you work hard and never give up. And he does that by buying expensive stuff, staging stunts, and basically showing off his wealth.
Portelli is in the news right now for having his new car taken up 57 floors by crane so that he can use it as centerpiece in his equally-brand new, $39 million penthouse located smack in the heart of Melbourne, Australia. The fact that he paid $3 million for the car and that it's a purebred racing machine only adds extra drama to the unfolding scandal.
A couple of weeks ago, Portelli laid the grounds for what would become this week's breaking news: he'd bought the penthouse atop the towers Sapphire by the Gardens, the one that will feature a sky bridge that connects the two skyscrapers. But the biggest teaser was that he was planning to crane something really special up there, he promised.
Earlier this week, it happened: Portelli had the car taken 57 floors up while he watched from down below, mingling with other spectators. Unlike those, though, he went up to the still-unfinished penthouse to see it put into its future location and used the opportunity to show off some more to his social media followers.
Then, the coup de grace came in the inspirational message. "When I went to bed last night I just giggled. Young Portelli would be proud. The one nobody knew 10 years ago," he wrote. "If I can motivate and inspire people to want to succeed, my job is done because I understand how hard and lonely it is on the pursuit of success."
Is it stupid that he forked over a fortune for a car that he can’t even enjoy, except visually – which accounts for nothing, in this case? Most likely, yes. Is it even stupider to claim such an ego-boosting stunt is some kind of generous, well-intended gesture for the betterment of
the peasants everyone else? Most probably, yes.
But there's a "but."
For starters, Portelli had no other use for the Senna. He tells the local media that the car was "forgotten" in a storage unit, and he bought it after falling in love with it at first sight. Since it's a race car, he couldn't register it for road use, so he thought it would be better if he kept it with him at all times, as opposed to locked away somewhere, only to see it on the rare occasions he'd go to the race track.
Call it the "Kardashian effect;" you can hate Portelli and lash out at him, or you can applaud him for doing what most of us would do in his situation and with his money, but he's still winning. Plus, he gets to go home and put his wallet and keys on the roof of a race machine on display in his living room (or wherever he decides to put it). If that's not the ultimate sign of a passionate auto enthusiast and the ultimate flex, we don't know what is.
