This Is What It’s Like to Fly on the Most Expensive Private Jet on the Planet

You can read about some of the most exclusive experiences on earth, but it won’t compare with getting a visual tour or, even better, getting to enjoy them yourself. This is vicarious living, and a window into the incredible – and incredibly bonkers – life of the rich.
They call MrBeast the Oprah of YouTube, and with good reason: the content creator and influencer is also famous for his charity work and the very expensive stunts that involve equally expensive donations. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, is one of the highest-rated content creators on the platform, and is known for the super-expensive stunts he does and for his very generous giveaways.
This is one of them: he took his crew and a bunch of random subscribers on a flight on what he calls the most expensive private jet on the planet. The idea is to offer a comparison between the cheapest plane ticket he could find, which cost him only $1 because it was onboard a homemade contraption, and the most expensive, onboard the unnamed jet. The fans only joined him on the latter, as a way for the creator to thank them for their loyalty, since he couldn’t have afforded the cost if it hadn’t been for them.
We could get into the controversy surrounding MrBeast’s performative charity, but that’s not why we’re here. It’s because this new video offers a glimpse into the very exclusive world of the rich, where shilling half a million bucks to get from point A to point B is done with ease – and awarded with the most lavish and totally bonkers flight experience.
And what an incredibly luxurious cherry it is.
Granted, one should always take YouTube videos with a grain of salt since there’s a certain degree of artificial drama to them, but there’s no denying the size and the luxurious finishes of the interior. The aircraft seems to be one of the new BBJ (Boeing Business Jet) 777Xs, which are offered in two variants, the 777-8 and the 777-9, and which are often referred to as flying mansions or the billionaires’ jets. Boeing introduced the BBJs for the corporate and private sectors in 1999, to great success.
Whoever owns this private jet has a thing for bleu ciel tones, off-white genuine leather, and monochromatic spaces. The widebody aircraft features several bedrooms, both with single beds and queen- and king-size, many of them with ensuite bathrooms, and VIP suites with huge bathrooms with showers and golden sink bowls, and matching hardware.
Areas destined for entertainment include a lounge and a private cinema, with an improvised concession stand that would make a small theater seem poor by comparison. The dining room is more like a banquette hall, and we counted at least two other large spaces with tables and seating for socializing and/or entertaining. Again, everything is bathed in neutrals, with gorgeous bleu ciel and turquoise touches, and somber blacks for contrast.
Getting to see it through the eyes of a bunch of regular dudes (and dudettes) is more relatable than getting an official video tour or having some rich celebrity show it off on social media. Whether MrBeast’s unconventional form of giving back is for clout or legitimate, he does do relatability right. So here’s what it’s like to fly on a very expensive and very lavish private jet, for today’s dose of vicarious living.
That part is toward the end of the video available at the bottom of the page; the rest shows other pricey alternatives, including a first-class ticket on a commercial flight, a ticket for The Residence luxury apartment on an Emirates A380 flight, a $25,000 Singapore Airlines flight, and a flight in a blimp whose ultimate purpose was to photobomb the Daytona 500. In true “save the best for last” fashion, the ultimate private jet experience is the cherry on the proverbial cake.
Granted, one should always take YouTube videos with a grain of salt since there’s a certain degree of artificial drama to them, but there’s no denying the size and the luxurious finishes of the interior. The aircraft seems to be one of the new BBJ (Boeing Business Jet) 777Xs, which are offered in two variants, the 777-8 and the 777-9, and which are often referred to as flying mansions or the billionaires’ jets. Boeing introduced the BBJs for the corporate and private sectors in 1999, to great success.
It could be that this one is a privately owned jet because we couldn’t find any evidence of it in the existing, publicly available database of charter jets, which would also explain the high figures thrown around, like the $2 million for the carpeting and another $2 million for the Murano glass art piece (which, by the way, bears more than a passing resemblance to the $21,800 Nuovoid Oceano Esperia wall sculpture). If the jet is privately owned, it would make the claim that this it’s the most expensive on Earth unverifiable, but a 777X usually retails for $400 million, so that much is certain: it IS very expensive.
Whoever owns this private jet has a thing for bleu ciel tones, off-white genuine leather, and monochromatic spaces. The widebody aircraft features several bedrooms, both with single beds and queen- and king-size, many of them with ensuite bathrooms, and VIP suites with huge bathrooms with showers and golden sink bowls, and matching hardware.
Areas destined for entertainment include a lounge and a private cinema, with an improvised concession stand that would make a small theater seem poor by comparison. The dining room is more like a banquette hall, and we counted at least two other large spaces with tables and seating for socializing and/or entertaining. Again, everything is bathed in neutrals, with gorgeous bleu ciel and turquoise touches, and somber blacks for contrast.
Because this is the epitome of luxury, the jet offers fine dining and a massage room, as well as an entire crew ready to do whatever the guests feel like at any given moment. More than a flying mansion, the experience onboard must be comparable to that on a megayacht.
Getting to see it through the eyes of a bunch of regular dudes (and dudettes) is more relatable than getting an official video tour or having some rich celebrity show it off on social media. Whether MrBeast's unconventional form of giving back is for clout or legitimate, he does do relatability right. So here's what it's like to fly on a very expensive and very lavish private jet, for today's dose of vicarious living.