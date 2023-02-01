Rapper Fabolous Flew Lavishly in Adam Weitsman’s Jet to Support the Syracuse Orange

More on this:

1 Rapper Fabolous Goes Back to Posing With His Favorite Car, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan

2 Fabolous’ Latest Flex Is Matching His Outfit to Matte Black Private Jet Similar to Diddy’s

3 Rapper Fabolous Partied Like a King on $167 Million Kismet Megayacht in St. Barts

4 Rapper Fabolous' New Outfit Matches His Cars Now

5 Rapper Fabolous Says When Life Gives You Lemons, "Hop on a Lemon Lime Jet”