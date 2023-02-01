Rapper Fabolous Flew Lavishly in Adam Weitsman’s Jet to Support the Syracuse Orange

Rapper Fabolous has a very lavish lifestyle, which includes all the things rich people do. He flies in private jets, holidays in exotic places, owns expensive cars, and even attends his favorite team’s games while sitting courtside.
And he has just done that. He flew to Syracuse, New York, to attend the Syracuse Orange game against the Virginia Cavaliers. He was joined by fellow rapper A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, plus Dara Mirjahangiry, Lance Fresh, future Syracuse Orange player Elijah Moore, and Adam Weitsman.
Speaking of Weitsman, who is a billionaire entrepreneur and one of Syracuse University's biggest boosters, Fabolous also got a chance to fly there in his jet.
The aircraft is a Gulfstream G200 that received a makeover in early 2019. Called "the new and improved Upstate Shredding Jet," it has an exterior that now features Syracuse Orange's official colors, which are orange, white, and blue as the primary shade. It also includes the team logo, placed right next to the door, below the cockpit window, which he added on the front "just because SU basketball makes me extra happy." Its name is also a nod to the same-titled recycling company Weitsman founded.
The jet is exactly what a businessman like Weitsman needs. It's spacious, lavish, and fast. It's powered by twin turbofan Pratt & Whitney Canada PE306A engines with 6,040 lb-ft (26.9 kN) of thrust each, which take it to a top speed of 487 knots (560 mph/900 kph) and a cruise speed of 459 knots (528 mph/850 kph). It also comes with a range of approximately 3,400 nautical miles (3,910 mi/6,300 km) when flying at Mach 0.75 with four passengers.
The fact that it has enough space for 19 passengers comes in handy when using it for business. It boasts elegant black leather seats, wood trim, and beige floor, according to one of the pics Fabolous snapped in the cabin.
In the past, Adam Weitsman invited even more high-profile names to the Syracuse Orange's games, which included the likes of Tom Brady, Jimmy Fallon, Josh Allen, and others.
The rapper seemed to have had a great time at the games and didn’t forget to thank Weitsman for the invitation and, possibly, the jet ride.
Fabolous regularly flies in private jets, but he doesn’t own one at the moment. And he doesn’t seem to need to add one to his name, because he has a lot of options. Not long ago, he shared a look at the latest aircraft he used, and it looked like he might’ve gotten a flight in Diddy’s matte black Gulfstream G550. So, given how much maintenance and all the extras cost jet ownership comes with, he probably wants to keep chartering them for the time being.
