Beyonce and Jay-Z Return From Dubai in Their Bombardier Private Jet

Beyonce performed a full concert for the first time in over four years in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, over the weekend. And now, she, Jay-Z, and their children, returned home via their Bombardier private jet.
If you look up the definition of a power couple, Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z's picture should appear next to it. Both are incredibly influential artists in the music industry, with a joint net worth of almost $2 billion. Beyonce is reportedly worth $500,000,000 with her husband packing a $1.3 billion net worth thanks to their music and business ventures.
And Beyonce headlined the opening of a new luxury hotel in Dubai, UAE, Atlantis The Royal Resort, over the weekend. It was her first concert in almost five years after last performing at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event in 2018. And she reportedly received a paycheck of $24 million, with lots of famous guests attending. An invite-only event, among the high-profile names were Chloe and Halle Bailey, Rebel Wilson, Kendall Jenner, Nia Long, and Terrence J.
A few days after the event, Beyonce and Jay-Z returned home in a private jet and landed at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26. The aircraft seems to be the family’s own jet, a Bombardier Challenger 850. According to several media reports, the "Crazy in Love" singer bought the luxurious aircraft as a Father’s Day gift for her husband in 2012 for the whopping sum of $40 million.
The aircraft can seat between 15 to 19 passengers, which means it has more than enough space for the family of five, which includes their three children, Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Rumi and Sir, who are five years old.
The super mid-sized business jet is the largest of its kind from the aerospace manufacturer, and it has a wingspan of 69 ft (21 m) and a length of 87 ft (26.5 m). As for its specs, the Bombardier Challenger 850 flies thanks to twin General Electric CF34-3B1 turbofan engines. It can reach a cruise speed of 509 mph (719 kph) with a high-speed cruise of 528 mph (850 kph) and a range of 3,235 mi (5,206 km).
Beyonce usually shares pictures from inside the aircraft, which has beige leather seats and neutral colors, with a gold trim. The layout includes a living room, a bedroom, a fully equipped kitchen, and two bathrooms. It also includes a lot of luxury features, as you might expect from a $40 million jet. Which sounds like a real penthouse up in the air.
The Bombardier Challenger 850 isn't the only aircraft the power couple has at its disposal. Because he also has a Puma jet, which was a perk he got at his sign-up deal as creative director of Puma Basketball. That one is a Gulfstream V ultra-long-range jet, with a black and white theme and Puma's logo, and Jay-z's last album title on the registration number.
And Beyonce headlined the opening of a new luxury hotel in Dubai, UAE, Atlantis The Royal Resort, over the weekend. It was her first concert in almost five years after last performing at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event in 2018. And she reportedly received a paycheck of $24 million, with lots of famous guests attending. An invite-only event, among the high-profile names were Chloe and Halle Bailey, Rebel Wilson, Kendall Jenner, Nia Long, and Terrence J.
A few days after the event, Beyonce and Jay-Z returned home in a private jet and landed at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26. The aircraft seems to be the family’s own jet, a Bombardier Challenger 850. According to several media reports, the "Crazy in Love" singer bought the luxurious aircraft as a Father’s Day gift for her husband in 2012 for the whopping sum of $40 million.
The aircraft can seat between 15 to 19 passengers, which means it has more than enough space for the family of five, which includes their three children, Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Rumi and Sir, who are five years old.
The super mid-sized business jet is the largest of its kind from the aerospace manufacturer, and it has a wingspan of 69 ft (21 m) and a length of 87 ft (26.5 m). As for its specs, the Bombardier Challenger 850 flies thanks to twin General Electric CF34-3B1 turbofan engines. It can reach a cruise speed of 509 mph (719 kph) with a high-speed cruise of 528 mph (850 kph) and a range of 3,235 mi (5,206 km).
Beyonce usually shares pictures from inside the aircraft, which has beige leather seats and neutral colors, with a gold trim. The layout includes a living room, a bedroom, a fully equipped kitchen, and two bathrooms. It also includes a lot of luxury features, as you might expect from a $40 million jet. Which sounds like a real penthouse up in the air.
The Bombardier Challenger 850 isn't the only aircraft the power couple has at its disposal. Because he also has a Puma jet, which was a perk he got at his sign-up deal as creative director of Puma Basketball. That one is a Gulfstream V ultra-long-range jet, with a black and white theme and Puma's logo, and Jay-z's last album title on the registration number.