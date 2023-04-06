Slipstream’s Billionaire Owner Helped Design Its Unique, Dazzling Interior

In a sea of billionaire-owned, spectacular superyachts that aren’t afraid to pack as many outrageous features as possible, Slipstream manages to stand out. Its sophisticated, bold profile reveals one of the most stylish interiors in the luxury yachting world, uniquely customized by its owner.
Slipstream has no problem turning heads even in the fanciest locations, filled with billionaires’ floating toys. At nearly 200 feet (60 meters) it’s large enough to compete with some of the biggest ones out there, and the shiny black hull (with a silver superstructure) is instantly memorable among all of its white and light grey counterparts.
Unlike most superyachts that are worth more than $50 million, it was built at a lesser-known shipyard, even though the designer behind this creation is at the top of the industry. Slipstream is another masterpiece envisioned by Andrew Winch, a name that has been associated with luxury yacht and private jet interiors since 1986. Yet, it was built at a French shipyard that had barely dabbled into superyacht construction at the time, in 2009.
CMN (Constructions Mecaniques de Normandie) was founded in Cherbourg way back in 1945, by an aircraft builder, named Felix Amiot. It specialized in military vessels, and only started building luxury yachts in the 2000s. Today, it uses state-of-the-art processes and equipment for both building and maintenance projects, and Slipstream is still one of its greatest successes.
By far, the most intriguing feature on board is the trio of giant, 4.5-meter (14.7 feet) totem poles that adorn the spiraling staircase made of glass. The staircase itself would be enough to add a touch of glamour to this stylish yacht, but the unexpected totem poles give it an entirely new dimension.
This is an original artwork, hand-carved in British Columbia by a Native American artist. The yacht’s owner and his wife were the ones who found this unique masterpiece and decided to incorporate it onboard Slipstream. It’s also the perfect symbol for the owner’s connection to both Canada and Australia.
The 80-year-old Jack Cowin was born in Canada, but built his fast-food empire in Australia. This is why he chose to customize his superyacht with numerous pieces of Aboriginal art that make Slipstream totally unique. What’s unusual is that, even though Slipstream was meant to enter the charter world straight away, both Cowin and his wife were deeply involved in the interior design.
There’s the fabulous bridge deck, that’s like a giant fun entertainment area for dining in open air, working out, or watching movies. Elegant sliding glass doors keep the elements away from the circular dining area, and the gym is air-conditioned. Anytime guests feel like watching a movie, the sky lounge becomes an outdoor cinema with the touch of a button.
The sun deck is as spectacular as you’d expect from such a glamorous pleasure craft. The generous jacuzzi is protected by a glass windbreak, and surrounded by oversized, plush sun pads. In the evening, a glass-topped bar, a premium sound system, plus smoke and bubble machines turn this into a disco stage.
Slipstream also reveals an unusual room layout, because its cabins are spread across all decks. You’ve got the master suite on the main deck, the VIP cabin on the bridge deck, and the four double cabins on the lower deck. Plus, the gym can also become an additional cabin. All in all, the yacht can comfortably accommodate up to 14 people.
Secondly, this means that both the master suite and the VIP cabin get stunning views and opulent spaciousness. The red-and-black master suite looks almost decadent, and it includes an observation lounge with direct access to the foredeck. As for the VIP cabin, it boasts its own balcony, accessed via a sliding glass door.
Unlike many other wealthy yacht owners, Cowin had no interest in yachts for a long time. He became the owner of his first luxury yacht (still in his possession) almost by accident, and relatively late.
But even though it took some time, the fast-food mogul eventually fell in love with this way of traveling and spending quality time with his loved ones. Whenever he’s not enjoying the stunning Slipstream with his family, the yacht can be chartered for nearly $400,000 per week.
