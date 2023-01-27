Diddy and Yung Miami Chill on a Yacht in the Middle of the Week Just Because They Can

When your name is Diddy, you don’t need a special occasion to go out and relax on a multi-million yacht. Because the music mogul has just been spotted chilling on a $12 million yacht, during usual working days, alongside girlfriend Yung Miami.
For regular people, going out to enjoy themselves in the middle of the week represents the utmost luxury, as most of us have a 9-5 job schedule, which often leaves us too tired for socializing. But that doesn’t apply to the rich and famous, as Diddy shows us. Because the rapper has just decided to go out on the water on a yacht out of the blue, during working days.
Diddy, or Sean Combs by his real name, was joined by his girlfriend, City Girls’ Yung Miami, and they chilled on the vessel in the middle of the week this Wednesday, January 25, in Miami, Florida.
The two were seen soaking up the sun while sitting on gray cushion loungers at the bow of the luxury boat. They arrived at the anchored yacht via a Walker Bay yacht tender, and both were relaxed and smiling.
The vessel they chartered for their little mid-of-the-week chill was as luxurious as you'd imagine, the $12 million Princess X95.
Described as a "two-story penthouse" on the water, the Princess X95 is the flagship of the X-Class range from the British shipyard Princess Yachts. The vessel comes with an innovative layout, thanks to a design from Pininfarina and Olesinski Ltd., with naval architecture by Princess Yachts.
Built in 2021, the motor yacht comes with a length of 95 ft 9 in (29.11 m), a beam of 22 ft 3 in (6.77 m), a draft of 6 ft 7 in (2.01 m), and a 104 gross tonnage. Based on these figures, the superyacht has enough space for up to eight guests in four guest cabins and four crew members in two crew cabins. The master suite is located on the main deck and it features an ensuite bath, a small lounge, and a walk-in closet, complete with floor-to-ceiling windows for the best panoramic views.
It has a GRP hull and superstructure and is put in motion by twin MAN V12-1900 diesel engines rated at 1,900 horsepower each. These help it reach a cruising speed of 24 knots (27.6 mph/44 kph) and a top speed of 26 knots (30 mph/48 kph).
The two, who are reportedly in an open relationship, made their official Instagram debut early this year. Coincidentally, they were on a yacht at that time, too, an even bigger and more expensive one: the Victorious. The rapper had chartered the $1 million-a-week vessel to hang out in St. Barts at the end of the year. And for New Year's Eve, Yung Miami joined him on board, as well as many other famous names, including rapper Fabolous, Lil Baby, and French Montana.
