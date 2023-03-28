This Fresh Explorer Looks Like a Spaceship Inside and Out

The fact that people today (at least those who are millionaires) can travel to some of the most remote places on Earth onboard ultra-luxurious private vessels is still mind-blowing. Contemporary explorer yachts boast all the extravagant luxuries of top-level pleasure craft, while also being rugged and resilient enough to handle extensive journeys and rough cruising conditions.
Imagine leaving one of the greatest boat shows with a $30 million brand-new toy. Not literally, because it takes time (a lot of it) to build that toy, but with the satisfaction of ownership. For one lucky fellow, the new toy happened to be an ultra-stylish explorer yacht that looks truly outstanding. It was probably love at first sight, at last week’s Palm Beach International Boat Show, and it’s easy to see why.
It doesn’t have a new name yet, but the 172-foot (53 meters) monster is a Virtus XP, part of the Virtus Explorer XP series, built by Mengi Yay. If you’re not familiar with this Turkish shipyard, it would suffice to say that it’s the one that built Aquarius. This 2016 148-footer (45 meters) became world-famous after starring in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and it’s a testament to Mengi Yay’s acclaimed craftsmanship.
Like many of the oldest superyacht builders in the world, Mengi Yay started out small, with rowing and fishing boats. By 1986, it had built 100 of them. In a few years, it switched to sailing yachts and motor yachts, and by the beginning of the ‘90s it started focusing on superyachts (over 30 meters/98 feet).
The Virtus XP is one of the Turkish yard’s latest achievements. The one that was sold at Palm Beach is only the first hull of the series, which means that we only have renderings to admire for now. But it’s enough to confirm the Virtus XP’s striking silhouette and ultra-modern interiors.
VYD Studio and Paolo Dose gave an Italian twist to the rugged vessel, engineered by the acclaimed Van Oossanen naval architects in the Netherlands. Its elongated, sleek silhouette reveals ultra-wide, generous living spaces.
Together with an abundance of floor-to-ceiling windows, they blur the lines between the indoors and the outdoors. You can immediately spot the huge swimming pool or the generous helipad.
This yacht’s interior is at least ultra-modern, if not futuristic. Organic shapes and natural, muted colors are key here. The main salon looks endless, with its unusual teardrop-shaped settees, exquisite chandelier, and generous dining area. It’s also flooded with natural light, thanks to the huge windows.
The master suite is equally stunning, showcasing similar circular shapes that seem to widen the space. The stunning curved windows and doors offer not just uninterrupted views, but also access to a private deck with its own jacuzzi.
The exact cost of this first Virtus XP was kept under wraps, but the second hull, already up for grabs, is asking for $31 million – a small price to pay for your own spaceship on water.
