What if the Lamborghini Revuelto SVJ High-Performance PHEV Was Already Here?

The Sant'Agata Bolognese-based exotic Italian automobile manufacturer has been hard at work over the past few months presenting the mighty Urus S and Urus Performante, the limited edition Huracan Sterrato cross-supercar, and even a new flagship 'hypercar.'
Naturally, the latter would be the all-new, first-ever 2024 Lambo Revuelto mid-engine plug-in hybrid V12-powered model, the official successor of the long-running Aventador since late March 2023. Powered by a new 6.5-liter L545 naturally aspirated V12 engine and three permanent magnet motors plus a tiny 3.8 kWh Li-Ion battery pack for a combined rating of 1,015 ps (1,001 horsepower) and 1,062 Nm (783 lb-ft), the mighty PHEV is almost ready to brawl with its competitors and establish a new Holy Trinity of hybrid supercars with the likes of Ferrari's SF90 Stradale or the McLaren Speedtail.
And we said almost because Lambo has yet to start Revuelto's production, which is scheduled during the year's second half, with the first deliveries coming during the final quarter of 2023. However, it should not run around town in full camouflage attire since it was officially presented to the world just a few weeks ago. As such, the rumor mill suspects something is amiss with the latest batch of Lambo prototypes.
No, not the Urus super-SUV, which is diligently testing the upcoming PHEV powertrain that might cut short the life of the Urus S and Urus Performante or simply appear as an EVO version. Instead, we are talking about the camouflaged Revuelto prototype, which shouldn't hide its features unless it has something cool to keep to itself. Naturally, that has caused intrigue all over the automotive world – both the natural world and the imaginative realms of digital car content creators.
As such, are we surprised that some of the dreamy folks from the CGI parallel universes think that the Revuelto SVJ is just around the corner? Such is the case with the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), who brings to life his CGI vision of the potentially upcoming "even more powerful" Revuelto SVJ iteration. And, of course, the pixel master does not start the discussion around the additional ponies but rather is based on the "what if" looks of the new PHEV variant. So, do you like it?
By the way, if you believe it is premature to consider it when regular Lambo Revuelto models have not even reached the unlimited potential of aftermarket modifications, we have a solution (or two) for that, too. For example, 3D artist E. Maximiliano Salas (aka salas.emsa on social media) has thought that a yellow Revuelto would look peachy when tucked on Rotiform QLB forged wheels.
Meanwhile, suppose you want something darker and slightly menacing. In that case, Vedanta, the young CGI expert behind panda._.designz, is also ready to rock your studio world with a black Revuelto on Vorsteiner FR-304 Aero pieces! Thus, in the end, which one is your favorite?
