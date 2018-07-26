2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Sets New Nurburgring Lap Record: 6:44.97

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is no longer king of the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Even though the German sports car manufacturer is controlled by the same group that owns Lamborghini, the Aventador SVJ outperforms the 911 GT2 RS on the Green Hell when fitted with the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R optional tires.
Following the 6:52.01 set by the Huracan Performante in 2017, Porsche took the record back with a lap time of 6:47.3 six months later. The Aventador SVJ made ends meet in 6:44.97, making it the fastest production car ever to lap the Nurburgring and the most exhilarating Lamborghini ever made for the public road.
The Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese keeps the lid on the output of the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 and the production numbers, though this information will be public knowledge by late August 2018.
Behind the steering wheel of the camouflaged car, Marco Mapelli is the man who took the bull by the horns, setting the new lap record on the 20.6-kilometer circuit. Managed by the automaker’s R&D team with extensive support from Pirelli, the record has been confirmed “under the formal scrutiny of Remak personnel who managed time and GPS certification using VBOX-Racelogic instrumentation.”
“The Aventador SVJ takes the Jota suffix, following the Lamborghini tradition for denoting a car’s track-focused talent. This new car is the convergence of Lamborghini technologies to produce a super sports car that transcends current performance benchmarks,” explained Stefano Domenicali, chairman and chief executive officer of Automobili Lamborghini.
“Its tenure as the Nurburgring lap time record holder, even before its unveiling during the Monterey Car Week in California in August, endorses Lamborghini’s competence in applying superlative design engineering and ground-breaking technologies,” concluded the head honcho.
While we wait for official information and photographs of the Aventador SVJ, you might want to know two things about the newcomer. First things first, ALA 2.0 is the name of the active aerodynamics system inspired by the original system from the Huracan Performante.
Then there’s the weight-to-power ratio, quoted at 1.98 kilograms per horsepower. Considering that the Aventador SV tips the scale at 1,525 kilograms, an SVJ with an equivalent curb weight would develop 770 PS (760 horsepower). On that note, what’s your estimate in terms of output?
