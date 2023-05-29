Jeep Issues Grand Cherokee Recall Over Incorrectly Assembled Steering Column

Care to guess which is the Jeep brand's most popular model stateside? Grand Cherokee is the correct answer, with FCA US LLC (a.k.a. the North American half of Stellantis) reporting 223,345 deliveries in the United States of America last year.
Introduced quite flamboyantly in 1992 for the 1993 model year, the Grand Cherokee received Alfa Romeo's Giorgio platform in 2021. The fifth generation may be nicer to drive than its predecessor, but quality issues continue to hamper the WL's appeal. The latest quality-related concern affects no fewer than 89,372 units, according to the document below.
Back on February 27, the Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization within FCA US LLC started investigating the 2023 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee over loss of steering. The condition was brought to Chrysler's attention by means of warranty claims. A grand total of 15 were filed between May 28, 2022 through March 24, 2023.
The Auburn Hills-based automaker determined that affected vehicles had been improperly repaired on the assembly line. FCA US LLC explains that workers had installed the steering column's intermediate shaft incorrectly. It may disconnect from the universal joint, leading to a loss of steering control.
Two part numbers are provided in the attached report, with the supplier of said intermediate shafts being ThyssenKrupp North America of Chicago, Illinois. Before the intermediate shaft disconnects from the universal joint, drivers may notice some play in the steering wheel and hear abnormal noises.
FCA US LLC isn't aware of accidents or injuries related to loss of steering control from disconnected shafts. The automaker also notes that said concern isn't a design issue with the intermediate shaft from ThyssenKrupp. Dealers will notify dealers on July 7 to replace the intermediate shaft and other parts at no charge to the owners. Notification letters will be sent by mail to known owners no later than July 7 as well.
Affected vehicles include the 2022 to 2023 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee (regular wheelbase, two-row seating) and 2021 to 2023 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee L (long wheelbase, three-row seating). Production dates for the Grand Cherokee range between October 19, 2021 and April 4, 2023. As for the Grand Cherokee L, make that January 27, 2021 and April 4, 2023. FCA US LLC didn't publicly explain how the recall condition was corrected in production, nor what caused its assembly plant workers to reinstall the shaft incorrectly.
The Grand Cherokee sold 54,502 units in the first quarter of 2023, making it the second best-selling nameplate from Stellantis in the United States market after the Ram P/U series. P/U refers to the Ram brand's full-size lineup of trucks, which includes the 1500 Classic, 1500 DT, and heavy-duty trucks.
Now available to order from $40,030 sans destination charge, the Grand Cherokee slots above the $37,695 Cherokee. It's also pricier than the $38,775 Gladiator pickup. The Grand Cherokee L is pricier still, starting at $42,030 at press time.
