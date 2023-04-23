Auto Evolution: America's Original Midsize SUV - The Jeep Grand Cherokee Story

The American Motors Corporation and Chrysler initially developed the Grand Cherokee as the replacement for the Cherokee. Not the first-gen SJ based on Wagoneer underpinnings, though. The ZJ series replaced the more compact XJ, which rolled out in 1983 as the first off-road vehicle from an American automaker to feature unibody construction. The XJ was a watershed vehicle in and of itself due to being the first completely new Jeep since the original Wagoneer.

