Japanese Tuner Thinks the Jeep Wrangler Should Look Like This, Pictured SUV Is for Sale

Need additional proof that time flies? The JL generation Jeep Wrangler has been around since 2017, and that alone should be enough to make you want to sleep less and get more things done.
The latest Jeep Wrangler has proved its worth countless times in all sorts of battles against some likely and unlikely rivals, and it's been deemed one of the best off-roaders in its class. Sure, it would require a few mods to make the best of it, and a set of chunky tires should be on the list. Snorkels, trail lights, steel bumpers, tubular side steps, winches, and other parts would further improve its hairy-chested ability to take on the great outdoors.
It's not uncommon to see Wranglers drive by with numerous modifications, and most of the time, we think Western tuners have upgraded them. The pictured one, however, has Liberty Walk to thank for the bad-boy look. The Land of the Rising Sun-based company has improved its off-road prowess by giving it steel bumpers at both ends, with a winch integrated into the front one. A new grille proudly displays the tuner's logo, and it has ultra-wide fenders with visible bolts, retractable side steps, and a few other bits and bobs.
This Jeep Wrangler by Liberty Walk isn't an all-show with no extra-go project because they revised the suspension too. Therefore, it rides much higher than the stock one due to the lift kit, and it has a pair of new 22-inch wheels wrapped in fat tires to get itself out of most sticky and/or slippery situations. There is nothing special about the interior, which soldiers on without any tweaks, featuring black leather upholstery with contrast double stitching and the usual gear. Since it was originally sold in Japan, it is a right-hand drive example, which could be a drawback if you want to make it yours and live in a left-hand drive market.
The potent machine is for sale, with the tuner advertising it on its official website here. It was made in 2020, has a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 under the hood, hooked up to an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, and has 13,000 km (8,078 miles) on the clock. It hasn't been abused off the beaten path, as far as we can tell, hence the fresh looks inside and out. Due to the added stuff mentioned above, this three-year-old Jeep Wrangler is not the bargain copy you were probably looking for. Liberty Walk is asking 11.3 million yen for it, equaling a little over $81,800 at today's exchange rate. Meanwhile, the 2023MY has an MSRP of $31,195 in the base configuration, topping out at over $82,495 for the Rubicon 392 top-of-the-line grade with its punchy V8.
It's not uncommon to see Wranglers drive by with numerous modifications, and most of the time, we think Western tuners have upgraded them. The pictured one, however, has Liberty Walk to thank for the bad-boy look. The Land of the Rising Sun-based company has improved its off-road prowess by giving it steel bumpers at both ends, with a winch integrated into the front one. A new grille proudly displays the tuner's logo, and it has ultra-wide fenders with visible bolts, retractable side steps, and a few other bits and bobs.
This Jeep Wrangler by Liberty Walk isn't an all-show with no extra-go project because they revised the suspension too. Therefore, it rides much higher than the stock one due to the lift kit, and it has a pair of new 22-inch wheels wrapped in fat tires to get itself out of most sticky and/or slippery situations. There is nothing special about the interior, which soldiers on without any tweaks, featuring black leather upholstery with contrast double stitching and the usual gear. Since it was originally sold in Japan, it is a right-hand drive example, which could be a drawback if you want to make it yours and live in a left-hand drive market.
The potent machine is for sale, with the tuner advertising it on its official website here. It was made in 2020, has a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 under the hood, hooked up to an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, and has 13,000 km (8,078 miles) on the clock. It hasn't been abused off the beaten path, as far as we can tell, hence the fresh looks inside and out. Due to the added stuff mentioned above, this three-year-old Jeep Wrangler is not the bargain copy you were probably looking for. Liberty Walk is asking 11.3 million yen for it, equaling a little over $81,800 at today's exchange rate. Meanwhile, the 2023MY has an MSRP of $31,195 in the base configuration, topping out at over $82,495 for the Rubicon 392 top-of-the-line grade with its punchy V8.