Six Wheels and a Hellcat Engine Were Not Enough for the Jeep Wrangler Inferno to Sell

It's been a busy week for American car lovers, who had to survive an onslaught of incredible cars and motorcycles being sold by auction house Mecum over in Indianapolis. But whereas many of these incredible pieces of engineering managed to find new owners, others, despite their impressive nature, failed to do so. The Inferno is part of that list.
Inferno is the name of a custom build based on a 2016 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Hard Rock Edition. That would be a variant of the popular off-roader Jeep cooked up just a few short years ago, and packed to the teeth with gear one would normally have to add aftermarket-style.
What would that be, you ask? Well, think stuff like steel bumpers, tow hooks, rock sliders, special wheels, you name it. These improvements though were not backed by some major change under the hood, and the Wrangler in this guise still had four wheels.
That didn't sit well with one of the many custom crews doing their work over in North America, so one of these Jeeps was transformed into the Inferno we mentioned above. That would be a 6x6 beast rocking an engine usually found in a muscle car doing the rounds at the strips.
I'm talking about a Dodge SRT Hellcat 6.2-liter monster of an engine, supercharged into developing 707 horsepower and 650 ft-lbs of torque. Tied to an automatic transmission, it spins six massive 20-inch wheels shod in 35-inch tires.
Behind the wheels the unnamed garage behind the build fitted all the other pieces of hardware that would make the SUV an even more capable off-roader. That's things like locking differentials, an extra axle to support the extra set of wheels, Rough Country shocks, and an extra lift of 5 inches to ensure no terrain can stand it its way.
All of the above are impressive attributes of a custom build like no other, and for what it's worth, it helped the Jeep sell with no problems during a Barrett-Jackson auction back in 2019. This year, the SUV was again expected to go under the hammer, this time at the hands of Mecum, but the odds were not in its favor.
There was quite a fight for the Inferno this year as well, and people went as far as offering $140,000 for it. That was not enough to meet the seller's expectations, it seems, so there's a big stamp on the SUV's listing now reading "The bid goes on..."
With that in mind, it's likely we'll see the thing make a stand at one of the coming auctions, so there's a chance it will eventually find a new owner. Don't expect to see it on the road all that much though, as so far the Inferno was only used for 765 miles (1,231 km).
