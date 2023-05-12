1965 Ford Mustang Devious Is Selling Again, This Time Cheaper and With Joe Rogan Ties

Stand-up comedy is a matter of personal taste. Some like it subtle, others smack on, some like it elegant, others filled with profanity. Depending on what kind of individual you are, and how strongly you feel about some comedians, the following story might not be for you.
If you are even remotely savvy about what's going on around you, then the name Joe Rogan means a lot. The 55-year-old personality is not only very present in the public space (his career included everything from being Ultimate Fighting Championship color commentator to performing stand-up acts), but also highly controversial.
Presently the host of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan is indirectly behind the Storm Area 51 event of 2019, he was responsible for spreading some wacky and mostly false ideas about the COVID-19 vaccines, and has been known to be a source of racial slurs.
All of the above considered, Rogan is a hateable character for most, while others consider the man (and for good reason, at least at times) very funny. The former group of people will probably care little that a 1965 Ford Mustang that was once Rogan's is for sale. The latter might just give this story a read, so here are all the juicy details.
Like many other rich folks in America, Rogan describes himself as a car enthusiast. He seems to have a real soft spot for muscle cars, and he's been known to own cars like the Plymouth Barracuda and Ford Mustang. A 1965 Corvette is also in his garage, just like a Tesla Model S and Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
The Mustang we're here to talk about today is not your average first-gen Blue Oval muscle car. It's a custom build handled by California-based shop Timeless Kustoms over the course of three years, and known in the industry and to connoisseurs as the Devious. In case you have no idea who Timeless Kustoms is, we'll remind you the crew is the one behind the 1,000-hp Vicious Mustang that's believed to be worth $1 million. Born as a fastback, it was kept in this body form by the garage despite the many modifications made to it.
Showing to the world the 1965 Mustang lines we know and love, the car's body is heavily wrapped in custom blue paint. A carbon fiber spoiler at the rear and a splitter of the same material up front make sure the muscle car is as fearsome looking as to match the monstrosity of an engine hiding under the hood.
That would be a Ford Performance Coyote crate engine, 5.0-liter in displacement and capable of developing 631 hp at the rear wheel (backed by 730 Nm of torque). Those numbers are possible thanks to the many high-profile accessories slapped onto the engine: Boss 302 heads, a Ford Racing ECU, Manley forged pistons, and an Aeromotive Phantom fuel pump. A six-speed manual transmission made by Tremec is there to handle the brute force of the Coyote.
Being such a beast meant a lot of upgrades had to be made to the unseen underside of the car. For suspension the builders chose Detroit Speed hardware front and rear, backed by JRI double adjustable coilovers. Braking power is handled by means of Brembo bits.
The blue body hides a black interior holding Sparco bucket seats up front, complete with matching 4-point harnesses. In the rear, a roll bar to make sure there is enough rigidity has been imagined. Behind the steering wheel a set of AutoMeter gauges can be seen. A killer sound system wearing the logo of Image Dynamics was not left out either.
But if you're into tracking the whereabouts of this kind of customs, then you know this car has been out there on the open market before. In 2022 the Devious popped up for sale, for the first time, on the lot of a dealer called Fusion Motor. And back then there was no mention of the Rogan name anywhere.
The Devious is presently listed as sold over at Fusion, and we know the asking price for it was $389,950. Unlike most such vehicles, which increase in value as they age, the Mustang seems to go the other way. As per Mecum estimates, the car is expected to fetch no less than $275,000, but no more than $325,000.
The 1965 Ford Mustang Devious is scheduled to go under the hammer on the weekend of May 20. We'll come back on the story once we learn how much it eventually went for.
The car we have here though is somewhat cheaper. Born as a fastback, it was kept in this body form by the garage despite the many modifications made to it.
First released into the wild at SEMA in 2019, the 1965 Ford Mustang Devious is presently listed for sale during the Mecum auction taking place starting this week in Indianapolis. It's not exactly clear for how long Rogan held on to this car prior to it making it there, and no mention is made of any Rogan-related paperwork being offered.
