This All-Original 440 Six-Pack Superbird Will Give Any Coyote a Run to 1970 and Back

In the history of American motorsports, the name Richard Petty sits very high on the list of all-time greats. The multiple-NASCAR record holder is closely tied to the Chrysler Corporation, whose fabulous machines were driven to victory by the equally-legendary King. His influence over Mopar's performance division eventually led to the creation a fantastic automobile – the Superbird.
A long-time Plymouth loyalist, Petty asked for the sleek and bullet-looking Dodge Charger Daytona to race during the 1969 season. However, Chrysler bureaucrats wanted to cash in on the Petty-Plymouth association and denied his request.
While almost identical to the previous model-year Dodge Charger Daytona, the 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird has a more pronounced back-swept "towel-rack" spoiler. Why Mopar engineers changed the wind tunnel-determined angle of the rear wing is still a puzzle. But the aerodynamic element serves piston addicts as a solid visual cue to the car's correct identity (when seen from a distance).
This particular bird rocks its matching numbers 390-hp / 490-lb-ft (395 PS/664 Nm) 440-cube three-twin-barrel V8 engine. The heavy-duty A727 automatic transmission and the A36 Performance Axle Package with the 8.75-inch 3.55:1 differential are still in place. The package also includes power steering, power brakes, and a better cooling system. The sale is part of the 3,000-car Indy 2023 auction held between May 12-20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.
The model was - just like its Dodge Daytona predecessor – built for one year only, in 1970. On top of that, a limited production run was approved to meet NASCAR homologation requirements. The motorsport governing body mandated that 500 units be built for a car to be race worthy.
For some strange reason, Plymouth deemed it reasonable to serve "race performance" and "automatic transmission" on the same Superbird platter. Most of these Road Runners came with the lazy-driver TorqueFlite three-speed self-shifting gearbox.
Years went by, and the car was retired into storage. Little is known from the period, except that the vehicle never suffered from elements or improper ownership. It retained all its original features and did so to this day.
The 124 miles (200 kilometers) added to the clock during this prolonged period indicate that the car's considerate owner is fully aware of what this machine represents. It's a time capsule in its own right, retaining the factory-installed engine, transmission, rear end, fuel tank, carburetor triad, intake manifolds - the lot.
This particular bird rocks its matching numbers 390-hp / 490-lb-ft (395 PS/664 Nm) 440-cube three-twin-barrel V8 engine. The heavy-duty A727 automatic transmission and the A36 Performance Axle Package with the 8.75-inch 3.55:1 differential are still in place. The package also includes power steering, power brakes, and a better cooling system. The sale is part of the 3,000-car Indy 2023 auction held between May 12-20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.