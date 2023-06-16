Latest Rumor From the Mill Claims 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (Prado) Has Three Faces

Without a doubt, the Japanese automaker Toyota is keeping itself busier than a queen of working bees, especially around the North American region. But the latest product they intend to bring out is truly an international one – and also a genuinely nice surprise for the United States. Allegedly.
The novelties from Toyota have flowed without interruptions in America – the return of the S235 Crown nameplate as a crossover-style sedan, the arrival of the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' including the 220-hp Prime plug-in hybrid, the swap from subcompact C-HR prowess to larger Corolla Cross Hybrid greatness and the upcoming Corolla Nightshade family, the first-ever Grand Highlander three-row CUV, or the 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck superstar. And then there are also the other regions, of course.
Over in Europe, the company is eagerly preparing for the second-generation C-HR with illuminated logos and the curtain falling on June 26 to unveil the all-electric iteration. And both the Old Continent and America got some surprisingly great news when Toyota teased the impending return of the Land Cruiser nameplate with help from a few vintage badges. Naturally, that doesn't mean the company is neglecting its home market of Japan – at least as per reports from across the rumor mill.
Corroborating the information regarding the return of the Land Cruiser nameplate to America, it seems the version Toyota is teasing is not the current J300 Land Cruiser but rather the follow-up to the slightly smaller J150 Land Cruiser Prado – potentially dubbed as Land Cruiser 250 in North America. And, according to the Japanese rumor mill, we may be in for a larger treat than originally expected – as everyone was looking forward to the new LC 250 (Prado) as the counterpart to the newly released 2024 Lexus GX 550.
The Halo oto channel on YouTube always provides fresh automotive info that is corroborated with their virtual designs; now there is a new CGI take on the Land Cruiser 250/Prado, and based on assumptions of Japanese media, Toyota has allegedly prepared no less than three new faces for the next generation of the legendary off-road-focused SUV. Of course, their pixel master was quick to illustrate all three of them, one with rounded headlights that make it a direct rival to the reinvented sixth-generation Ford Bronco, one with additional ruggedness thanks to abundantly available body cladding, and the final one with as much luxury as possible without trespassing into GX 550 territory.
So, the new question is simple. Would you like to see the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (250) directly take after the new 2024 Lexus GX 550 and 2024 Tacoma, as imagined by many virtual artists, or is the trio of distinct personalities a lot more enticing as far as brand separation and awareness is concerned?
Over in Europe, the company is eagerly preparing for the second-generation C-HR with illuminated logos and the curtain falling on June 26 to unveil the all-electric iteration. And both the Old Continent and America got some surprisingly great news when Toyota teased the impending return of the Land Cruiser nameplate with help from a few vintage badges. Naturally, that doesn't mean the company is neglecting its home market of Japan – at least as per reports from across the rumor mill.
Corroborating the information regarding the return of the Land Cruiser nameplate to America, it seems the version Toyota is teasing is not the current J300 Land Cruiser but rather the follow-up to the slightly smaller J150 Land Cruiser Prado – potentially dubbed as Land Cruiser 250 in North America. And, according to the Japanese rumor mill, we may be in for a larger treat than originally expected – as everyone was looking forward to the new LC 250 (Prado) as the counterpart to the newly released 2024 Lexus GX 550.
The Halo oto channel on YouTube always provides fresh automotive info that is corroborated with their virtual designs; now there is a new CGI take on the Land Cruiser 250/Prado, and based on assumptions of Japanese media, Toyota has allegedly prepared no less than three new faces for the next generation of the legendary off-road-focused SUV. Of course, their pixel master was quick to illustrate all three of them, one with rounded headlights that make it a direct rival to the reinvented sixth-generation Ford Bronco, one with additional ruggedness thanks to abundantly available body cladding, and the final one with as much luxury as possible without trespassing into GX 550 territory.
So, the new question is simple. Would you like to see the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (250) directly take after the new 2024 Lexus GX 550 and 2024 Tacoma, as imagined by many virtual artists, or is the trio of distinct personalities a lot more enticing as far as brand separation and awareness is concerned?