What if Toyota Mixed a 2024 Tacoma With a GX 550 To Create the Next Land Cruiser?

Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has decided also to have a CGI go at imagining the next Land Cruiser - the Prado (250), that is, after previously dreaming of the new-generation 4Runner SUV.
Toyota is on a big roll all over the world these days. Not just in the real universe but also across the rumor mill and even in the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. As far as their palpable models are concerned, we are diligently preparing to welcome the second part of the year novelties, spearheaded by the second generation C-HR (allegedly a PHEV or even a fully electric CUV) that will prioritize a design inspired by the latest Crown, Prius, and Aygo X models over practicality, and a new Land Cruiser that will probably make do with the exact opposite agenda.
But why come out with a new Toyota Land Cruiser since the J300 iteration has only been around since the 2022 model year and is still surrounded by extreme hype and huge sales interest? Well, simply because Toyota also has a smaller, nimbler Land Cruiser to speak of – the J150 Land Cruiser Prado has been on sale internationally since way back in 2009. That massive timeframe indeed calls for a new iteration, right? And rumors about its impending arrival have been fueled by the Japanese company itself, which recently threw an evocative teaser with classic Land Cruiser badges on social media in both Europe and the United States.
The latter is of particular importance since it signals the eager return of the nameplate to North America after a short hiatus. And the rumor mill is busy claiming the next Land Cruiser Prado – allegedly dubbed LC 250 – will be the one to carry the torch forward so as not to trespass into J310 Lexus LX territory. As for the parallel universes of car CGI, the authors were also eager to take notice of all the Toyota commotion. Their visions, for the moment, are entirely diverging based on what rumors they can find. Some think the Land Cruiser 250 (Prado) will be directly twinned with the all-new third-generation Lexus GX 550; others believe the former may gain its own distinctive personality – or even three of them!
Meanwhile, Kleber Silva, is also keeping a watchful eye on the matters, and soon after coming out with a vision for the upcoming mid-size 4Runner SUV, he has also decided to have a CGI go at imagining the next LC - the Prado (250), of course. Interestingly, out of laziness or simply because it felt natural, the pixel master kept the same 2024 Tacoma-inspired visage as on the 4 Runner and even the same dark blue color. Instead, to show a slight separation, the digital expert treated his unofficial 2025 Land Cruiser Prado (250) with the distinctive profile and rear (especially the full-width LED taillights) styling of the Lexus GX 550.
So, what do you think of this 2024 Tacoma x Lexus GX 550 mixing and matching – does it have the potential to indicate the upcoming styling of the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (Prado), or is the Japanese automaker going to be a lot subtler and implement a distinctive design for the iconic off-road-focused SUV? We bet the latter if you want our two cents on the matter.
