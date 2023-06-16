1964 Chevrolet Impala Hides a Little Surprise in the Trunk, Original GM Steel

Chevrolet was already preparing for a completely new-generation Impala, but this doesn't necessarily mean the GM brand ignored the 1964 model year.
On the other hand, the 1964 Impala didn't get any big changes either, as the most notable styling tweaks came down to the aluminum trim that got a makeover on the taillights.
The engine lineup included bigger news, as the 409 big-block made a comeback with three different power outputs, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower. All the other engines remained unchanged for this model year.
The base V8 unit continued to be 283 with 195 horsepower, and once again, it was the most common choice on the 1964 Impala.
The same engine is powering this rough Impala, though you'll no longer find it under the hood. As eBay seller mismay-39 explains, the 283 is now sitting in the trunk, possibly as someone previously started a restoration but failed to complete it.
It's not hard to figure out this 1964 Impala has been going through some pretty rough moments lately. The car has probably been sitting for quite some time, but this doesn't mean the metal is already wrecked. If anything, the owner says you'll be surprised to inspect the original GM steel, as the overall condition is pretty good.
The engine is still complete, but you'll have to discover all the other specifics on your own. For example, it's unclear if the V8 was still running before it was pulled from the car or whether the previous owner rebuilt it but never got the chance to install it on the Impala.
Overall, this 1964 Impala has that rare package that makes a classic car a top restoration candidate, though there's no doubt it'll require much work. Hopefully, potential buyers can get more information from the seller, as I can't tell for sure (based entirely on the provided images) that the car continues to be entirely original and whether any big parts are missing. A full in-person inspection should help paint a clearer picture.
The car is currently parked in Montana, so reach out to the seller for additional information if you want to see it in person. Needless to say, if you're committed to a purchase, the vehicle will need to be towed.
As for the price, the seller is willing to let it go for $5,000, but the car is unlikely to sell for that amount of money. Given its rough shape and the work it requires in every regard, I expect the vehicle to sell for about $3,000 if someone finds it worthy of a full restoration. Fortunately, the owner has also enabled the Make Offer button, so they're open to other offers should you be interested in their Impala.
