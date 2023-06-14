1958 Chevrolet Impala Sitting in a Machine Shed Hides Something Mysterious Under the Hood

The Impala story started in 1956 when Chevrolet presented the very first concept to the world at GM's car show. The initial reaction was unexpected.
People liked the car, convincing General Motors that building the Impala was something that just had to happen. It didn’t take long for the company to do this, but Chevrolet decided to start with baby steps.
Impala debuted in 1958 as the top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air. The overnight success turned it into an automotive sensation, so General Motors then did the right thing: it promoted the vehicle to a stand-alone series, with a whole new generation going live in 1959.
The 1958 Impala, however, is the model that started the revolution, so collectors are willing to spend big bucks on this case. This is precisely why this apparently solid 1958 example that I recently discovered on eBay might be worth checking out.
As you can tell with just a few quick clicks on the photo gallery, this Impala is far from a perfect-10 model. And it all makes sense, as the car has been sitting in a machine shed for many years, most likely without even getting out once. As such, the vehicle exhibits the typical metal problems for this age, including occasional rust, especially on the floors and in the trunk. The frame only presents surface rust, eBay seller bidtoowinn says, but there are no signs it has already gotten through.
The project car condition isn't surprising, though. Someone attempted to restore this Impala during the '90s, but the project was eventually abandoned. The car was left in the condition you can see today, minus a few parts that have since made their way to other Impalas.
The engine under the hood is presumably one of them. Very little and very mysterious information is available on this front, as the owner says the car now comes with a small-block unit whose specifications are unknown. What’s more, they don't know if it starts or not, so while an engine is indeed in there, we know nothing about it. A good mechanic should be able to figure this out, so an in-person inspection is mandatory for anyone who wants to give this Impala a second chance.
One of the best things about the car is the selling price. Given its current shape, the lack of an engine, and with so many parts missing, the Impala can't sell for cheap. And it doesn’t, as the bidding is currently at $800, with no reserve in place. This means whoever sends the top bid can take the car home. The auction is projected to end in just three days, so it won't take long to find out whether this Impala found a new home.
