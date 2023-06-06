1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible Is an Internet Sensation Flexing Original Miles

Most people remember the 1965 Impala not necessarily as the pioneer of a new generation but as the record-setting model that won every American's heart.
Impala was the first nameplate in the United States after World War II to sell more than one million units in a single year, and this says a lot about its popularity. Launched in 1958 as a member of the Chevrolet Bel Air family and then promoted to a stand-alone series a year later, Impala had an amazing ascension, becoming the best-selling car in America in less than a decade.
The 1965 Impala that you can see in these pictures tries to impress not only with record-setting vibes but also with the Super Sport package. Truth be told, the Impala SS has always been a head-turning machine, so despite coming in a rough shape, the car has this compelling package to help catch everybody's attention.
Sure enough, the potato-quality photos don't reveal much about the SS, but eBay seller idschevy claims the caps are still around – I'm not sure about the rest of the tags, though.
The car still runs without any smoke, but you shouldn’t consider it road-worthy just yet. The engine in charge of putting the wheels in motion is the 283 (4.3-liter) V8, and while no such specifics were provided, it's probably safe to assume it's original.
The 283 was the base engine choice on the '65 Impala, and while most petrolheads would drool over a big-block unit, it's still a worthy choice for an SS.
The owner claims the odometer shows the original miles (close to 61,000 or a little over 98,000 km for our European readers).
The car's condition isn't necessarily the best, but nobody should expect this anyway. This Impala has likely been sitting for a while, so the interior must be redone completely. The floors exhibit a bunch of holes, so I'd personally inspect the undersides to figure out just how much damage the rust has already created under the car. The photos don't seem to tell the full story, so you must determine if regular patches are enough to fix the rusty floors before committing to a purchase.
This Impala has become an Internet superstar, as it received over 30 bids in just a few hours online. The top bid is currently $13,500, but the seller has configured a reserve. It's still in place at the time of writing, but the auction doesn’t include any information regarding its value.
Potential buyers who want to check out this convertible in person must travel to Mesa, Arizona. Of course, if they also plan to take the car home, arranging towing is mandatory, as the Impala shouldn’t be used for long drives in its current condition.
