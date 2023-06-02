1963 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Original Paint and That's Pretty Much It

While the Impala received several refinements in 1963, the most notable event that took place this year was the production of the 50 millionth Chevrolet car.
And, of course, given that Impala was Chevy's main star, the GM brand decided to celebrate this moment with a special Impala Super Sport. Assembled in Tarrytown, New York, the white Impala left the factory with nobody else than Governor Nelson Rockefeller behind the wheel.
The 1963 Impala that I recently discovered on eBay doesn't sport the SS tags, but on the other hand, it's a rough project whose life depends on a hero it must meet online.
The car is currently in pretty rough shape, most likely as it's been sitting in the same place for a very long time. The seller doesn’t provide such information, but the amount of rust on the body (especially on the floors and in the trunk), the ripped seats, and the damaged interior seem to suggest this is exactly the case.
The special thing about this Impala is the paint you see on the body. According to the owner, this is the original finish, and thanks to the years-old patina, it gives the Impala a unique look that perfectly highlights its age.
Unfortunately, the seller does not provide any information on the engine, but based on the photos, it looks like a 283 (4.7-liter) V8. This was the base V8 for the model year 1963, developing 195 horsepower for a decent experience in an Impala. The small-block lineup also included a 327 (5.3-liter) with either 250 or 300 horsepower (the latter boasted a four-barrel Carter carburetor).
On the other hand, the icing on this case was the 409 big block, and it could be ordered in three different power outputs. The standard version produced 3400 horsepower, while the top-of-the-range configuration generated no less than 425 horsepower.
It's currently unclear if this Impala's engine is still running, but given the car's age and overall condition, you shouldn’t be too surprised if it doesn’t. The only to figure out everything is to go check the car in person, especially because you also need to determine the shape of the metal to know precisely what repairs it needs.
Unfortunately, despite the original paint, the selling price is way too ambitious. eBay seller skarstens40 expects to get $9,000 for the car. The Make Offer option is also active, so if you have another deal in mind, you can always reach out to the seller to discuss the price or maybe some trades with other classics.
At this point, the Impala is parked in Rockport, Texas, where it's waiting for a new owner. The listing is set to expire in some 27 days.
