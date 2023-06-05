Mysterious 1961 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Bubble Top Vibes, Barn Dust

Every time I see a 1961 Impala, the first thing that I can think of is the debut of the Super Sport package and the bubble top design.
On the one hand, the SS option paved the way for what would later become the most appealing Impala in the entire lineup. With chassis reinforcements, new springs and shocks, power brakes, and special SS tags, the new Impala was absolutely delicious. Sure enough, its performance appetite wasn’t necessarily obvious at first, but customers discovered its power affinity a few years later.
The bubble top design came down to new roofline styling that made the two-door sport coupes, well, sportier. Chevrolet used the same approach for both the Impala and the Bel Air.
The 1961 Impala I recently came across on eBay isn't a Super Sport, but it flexes the bubble top design that made the coupes so pretty.
Unfortunately, eBay seller tyleboons hasn't provided any information about the car, so it's up to us and the other Internet detectives to figure out what this Impala is all about.
At first glance, it's a project that hasn't moved in a while, not necessarily because it's broken but because the vehicle has been sleeping in a garage away from the rain and sunlight. As such, the metal parts look really good – a photo of the trunk reveals rust-free metal, though it's unclear if the Impala received any fixes or if it still flexes the factory panels.
The floors look a bit rusty, but without an in-person inspection, it's impossible to tell if the damage is only on the surface.
The engine bay doesn't hide any good news. The only thing you'll find under the hood is a lot of fresh air, as the original powerplant has apparently been removed, possibly to install it on another Impala.
The engine lineup in 1961 included nearly the same options as the previous model year. The lazy six-cylinder with 135 horsepower was the base choice, while the first V8 in the series was the 283 (4.3-liter) rated at either 170 or 230 horsepower. The top-of-the-range was the 348 (5.7-liter), reaching 350 horsepower in the TriPower version. The SS launch also witnessed the introduction of a 409 (6.7-liter) developing 360 horsepower.
The VIN code, despite looking incomplete, reveals a V8 originally powered the car, but no further specifics can be decrypted right now.
The asking price suggests the car is still complete, though the lack of an engine makes it a tough sell. The owner expects to get $20,000 for this car, but the Make Offer option is also active should someone have another deal in mind. If you want to see this Impala in person, you can find it in Dorr, Michigan.
