This 1965 Chevy Impala SS Literally Begs for a 427 Upgrade, Has Everything Else

Say what you want about the 1965 Impala, but nobody can deny it was a fantastic model. Naysayers will obviously claim otherwise, but the living proof is the sales record the Impala managed to set in just eight years on the market.
Launched in 1958, two years after saying "hello" to the world in the form of a concept, the Impala rapidly turned into a money-making machine for General Motors.
As such, Chevrolet tried to deliver worthy upgrades with every new model year, keeping the Impala fresh, modern, and in line with customers' expectations.
1965 witnessed a new generation's debut and a new record's setting. Impala became the first car in the United States after World War II to exceed 1 million sold units in a single year. It was the icing on the cake for the car that put Chevy back on the map in the late '50s.
The fifth-generation Impala, therefore, has a well-deserved place in the hearts of collectors worldwide, so 1965 models are typically sought-after classics, both in tip-top shape and in project car condition. This Impala SS here falls in the second group.
The photos are worth a thousand words, as they clearly show the car's current condition. The rust damage is not horrible, but it's there, so make sure you thoroughly inspect the floors and the trunk. The provided images reveal a few occasional holes, but a visual inspection is required to clearly determine if regular patching is enough or if new pans are needed.
As an SS, this Impala has what it takes to rapidly catch everybody's attention. On the other hand, as a 1965 model, the car could be ordered with any engine in the lineup, despite the SS package. Fortunately, the original owner didn't go for the lazy six-cylinder, but their choice wasn't the top either. The car was fitted with a 283 (4.7-liter), and the same engine is still there under the hood. It still turns, but no further specifics are available right now.
Needless to say, an SS deserves something more potent, and a 427 would fit it like a glove. Given the 283's uncertain condition, you should totally go for a big-block, especially if you plan to bring this Impala back to the road.
Other than that, we're being told the vehicle is still complete (though some parts appear to be missing in the photos), and all the glass is intact. The bucket seats are there, and so are some of the SS tags.
Anyone brave enough to give this Impala SS a second chance can get it for $4,900. The owner says they're also interested in some trades, so reach out to them if you're willing to bring this fantastic classic back to the road.
