1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Sitting for Years Is Back With Original Everything, Running V8

1965 was the year when Impala conquered the United States. After only seven years on the market, Chevrolet Impala became the king of the automotive castle thanks to strong sales that not even General Motors anticipated.
After debuting as the top Bel Air in 1958, Impala gradually turned into a money-making machine. As such, when the new generation was launched in 1965, Chevrolet was already prepared for record sales.
Impala did not disappoint, becoming the first car in the United States after World War II that managed to sell more than 1 million units in a single year.
A 1965 Impala is, therefore, a highly desirable classic, especially when exhibiting a tip-top shape and working everything. This example isn't necessarily a collector's dream but could be one with the right fixes.
The owner explains that the car has been sitting for many years in a garage, and anyone can tell this is true by simply checking the shared photos. At some point during its tenure in hiding, water invaded the vinyl top, eventually getting under it and causing massive rust damage. As a result, the car now needs a new top, especially if you're aiming for a full restoration to factory condition.
The owner claims the vehicle is still complete, and this is clearly good news for anyone who wants to start a full refresh. On the other hand, not all parts can be used for restoration, as the windshield, for example, has a crack and must be replaced completely.
Despite the water invasion, most metal still looks fairly decent, with the floors, in particular, sporting an unexpected shape. A car sitting for so long typically comes with wrecked floors that require patching or full replacements. This SS, however, has very solid floors, possibly as the storage conditions haven't been the worst (except for the water, of course).
The car comes with good news under the hood as well. The engine in charge of putting the wheels in motion is still there. The 283 (4.7-liter) V8 continues to run, but on the other hand, you shouldn’t consider it road-worthy for the time being. With 56K miles (90K km) on the clock, the original engine doesn’t seem to require too many fixes other than the typical maintenance.
Unfortunately, we're not getting a close look at the interior, but the bucket seats are presumably still there. In fact, most of the parts that appear to be missing in the photos are currently in the cabin, so potential buyers should go check out everything in person. The vehicle is parked in Bridgeton, New Jersey.
eBay seller eloewner expects to get up to $9,500 for the car, but other offers would be considered as well.
