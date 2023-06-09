1962 Chevy Impala SS Parked Since 1996 Looks Like a Perfect 10, Is Actually a Perfect 9

The 1962 Impala was one of the model years that paved the way for the record sales the nameplate achieved in 1965. As such, it didn't come with too many massive changes, as Chevrolet was rather focused on further polishing and refinements to boost the car's customer appeal.
Bigger changes happened in the engine department, where the GM brand finally dropped the famous 348 (5.7-liter). On the other hand, because the Impala SS still needed a big-block option (though the car could be ordered with any engine in the lineup, including even the lazy six-cylinder), Chevrolet offered the 409 in two separate configurations.
First of all, it was the single four-barrel carburetor option that produced 380 horsepower and was marketed as the more affordable version of the two. The almighty choice was the 409-horsepower engine, this time equipped with two four-barrel carburetors.
The Impala SS that you see in these pictures is powered by the most popular engine choice in 1962 – a 327 (5.3-liter) now paired with an M22 four-speed transmission.
As you probably figured out already, the Impala is no longer entirely original, as it already received a series of aftermarket upgrades here and there, but otherwise, it's a beautifully preserved SS that's hard to find these days.
Parked in storage since 1996, the car received a second chance following an estate sale, and it's now looking for a new owner as part of an auction on eBay.
The vehicle looks mesmerizing, there's no doubt about it, but the closer you get to it (or the more you zoom in), the more problems you discover. The paint is 30 years old, so it comes with scratches and dings that any diehard Chevy fan would want to resolve ASAP.
The metal is entirely original, seller mismay-39 claims, but the interior looks like it has already been refreshed at some point in the car's life. It looks incredible, though, so make sure you closely inspect the cabin, especially if you're interested in the original factor.
Needless to say, this Impala SS runs and drives, and this isn't necessarily surprising, given the overall condition. The seller says they believe this isn't the matching-numbers powertrain (and I do too, but I could be wrong), so don't forget to have a thorough look under the hood as well.
Unsurprisingly, the car has already attracted the attention of many people online, as the auction received close to 30 bids in just a few hours online. The top bid is currently at $20,000, but the reserve is yet to be triggered. If you want to buy the car without a fight, you must be ready to pay $38,000 for it, and you'll then be able to take it home.
