This 1977 Dodge Tradesman Van Restomod Will Get You in the Party Mood

This year's Coachella festival is already a thing of the past, but if you're already making plans for next year's edition, this retro-styled Dodge Tradesman van might serve as inspiration for your choice of ride.
This meticulously built festival-ready camper van is based on a 1977 Dodge B100 Tradesman van and comes complete with an eye-popping orange shag carpet, a lava lamp, and its own disco ball to get you in the mood for partying. It is the work of Jackson Hole, Wyoming-based restoration company Legacy Classic Trucks and exudes 70s vibes from all its pores.
Founded in 2008 by truck enthusiast Winslow Bent, Legacy Classic Trucks specializes in restoring and modernizing Jeeps and Power Wagons in such a way as to keep the spirit of old-school Americana very much alive.
Dubbed the Legacy Tradesman Van, this recent build might be the most unexpected restomod from the custom shop. According to the company, this party-focused project started with a chance encounter earlier this year when Winslow Bent found the 1977 Dodge B100 Tradesman van on a street in Chicago the very day of his wedding. He ended up purchasing the vintage vehicle, and when he discovered some old cassettes in the tape deck and a video player on board, he knew exactly what he wanted to do with the van.
"There are few things cooler than a super clean, well-restored van. Our new Legacy Tradesman van restoration is exclusively made for partying. For music festivals and road tripping, this is the van you want," Bent commented.
This Dodge van restomod is a perfect mix of old and new. From the classic color palette inside and out to the vintage TV/VHS player and leather table, the period details in this Dodge van restomod are amazing, making it stand out among the wealth of 2023-era SUVs.
The external paint job has been restored in lively '70s colors, and the custom shop added a pair of moonlight windows toward the back, while the rear windows received a set of louvered covers. Other noteworthy features on the outside are a new fuel cap, a covered rear-mounted spare tire, and side-running exhaust and mufflers with perforated heat shields.
The van's interior has been completely redesigned to be both cozy and fancy by 70s standards, with orange shag carpeting covering almost every inch of the interior walls, including the ceiling and interior door panels. A custom built-in bed that's also upholstered in orange shag sits at the back of the van and is flanked by those moonlight portholes we mentioned earlier. The period-inspired ambiance is boosted by the leather throw pillows, a disco ball, a leather table, the vintage TV and VHS player, and a new dash-mounted infotainment display.
Modern touches include the addition of a new electrical system and a big enough Lithium-ion battery pack to allow the van to run not one but two full-size AC units, the TV, a beer cooler, and an 18-speaker 2,000-watt sound system for two full days on a single charge, according to the company.
As for the beating heart of this Dodge Tradesman restomod, the company opted to restore the original Chrysler 318 V8 engine. The team managed to tweak the 5.2-liter mill to provide 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) of torque. The brakes and suspension are brand-new to ensure safe travels, and the van rides on a set of classic five-arm Cragar S/S wheels.
Legacy Classic Trucks are open to converting other vans via commissions, with prices starting at $45,000.
