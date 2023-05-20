Stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat Strips for Cash, This Is What's Left of It

If you see electric power in the Dodge Challenger's and Charger's future, you're probably right. That's the general idea, fueled by the unveiling of the stunning Charger Daytona SRT Concept last year. Meanwhile, the two muscly models live on, and so do their Hellcat versions that are magnets for thieves.
As much as you like them, criminals favor them more, as they can easily strip them for parts and sell everything online. We have seen numerous videos of the Challenger and Charger being stolen over the years, and while some never get recovered, others do, and most of the time, it's too late to do anything for them.
Take the pictured Dodge Challenger, for instance, which appears to have started life in the hot SRT Hellcat Redeye configuration. It was born in 2021, and its owner didn't enjoy it that much, as it was stolen at one point with the explicit intention of making a quick buck on it. As a result, the bad guys stripped it and sold everything they could.
One of the first components to go was the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8. The ubiquitous and whining motor develops a little over 700 horsepower in the base configuration, so it is easy to see why it changed hands in no time. The thieves sold other mechanical components, including the transmission, body panels, and entire interior, from the seats and door cards to the dashboard and even the carpeting. We are not wheel experts, but those don't look like the original ones to us.
The (almost) empty shell was eventually recovered, and it is now listed on Copart for an upcoming auction. This once-fine muscle car will go under the hammer on Monday, May 22, at 05:00 PM EST (11:00 PM CET), and at the time of writing, someone bid $125 on it, though the reserve wasn't met. The listing reveals an estimated selling value of $94,169, though that is for a fine example, not one that lacks the engine, transmission, interior, and the entire face, rear bumper, and other parts. It is unknown how many miles it has on the odometer, and the ad also reveals that the keys are missing.
However, that's the least of this Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye's problems, as its future owner, if it finds a new home, will have to source many parts to restore it to its former glory. We'd say no to this shell and go for one that features an engine instead, and with so many crashed, stolen and recovered, flooded, and even fully-functioning examples out there, it is a matter of time until you track one that suits your needs and doesn't require a lot of elbow grease sprinkled with many sleepless nights.
