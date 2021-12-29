Crashed Dodge Challenger Redeye Deserves a Decent Burial, Gets Listed for Sale Instead

What’s this Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody worth to you? Probably nothing, unless you own a car repair shop and are willing to invest countless sleepless nights, and a small fortune into it. Either that or you can mold it into some kind of sculpture.
Regardless of your answer, the muscle car, or what used to be one anyway before it got totaled, is advertised on Copart. It’s part of an upcoming lot, can be seen in Atlanta East, GA, and had 5,809 miles (9,349 km) on the clock when the unfortunate incident happened.
Judging by the extensive damages seen in the pictures accompanying the ad, it probably hit a pole or a tree sideways, hence the huge mark on the right rear quarter panel. Some of the force of the impact was transferred into the roof, and it likely hit other objects (and perhaps cars too?) before coming to a full stop. There is no way of knowing if anyone was injured in the accident, but hopefully, the deployed front, side, and curtain airbags were enough to prevent serious injury.
The engine does not seem to have been significantly affected, and the vendor states that when they took possession of the car, it fired up and ran at idle. So, even if the vehicle is pretty much beyond salvageable, at least its heart will live on, in a different ride, giving it 797 hp (808 ps / 595 kW) and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque.
These are the official numbers pumped out by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that rockets the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody to 60 mph (97 kph) in a neck-snapping 3.4 seconds. The thrust allows it to complete the quarter-mile in less than 11 seconds, with a 131 mph (211 kph) exit speed, according to the car manufacturer.
