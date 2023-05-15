This Hellcat's Engine Bay Was Once an Oven Hence the Overcooked Supercharged V8

It's a well-known fact that certain supercars tend to start a barbecue occasionally. However, that does not usually apply to mainstream models, but some have been known to double as ovens on wheels. The pictured Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is part of the hot squad, as it has an overcooked engine.
The reason behind the curious case of the fire-damaged engine is unknown, though we can speculate that it was some kind of an electrical fault. Truth be told, it could have been several different factors that led to the smoked power unit. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished before it spread to the rest of the machine, which has been deemed undrivable.
Accompanied by a salvage certificate, this Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat that was born in 2018 is searching for a new home via iaai. The online auction website has it listed for grabs, with most of that muscly body, save for the front end, still intact. It has a black paint finish and red leather on the inside, and by the looks of it, it can return to the road in no time if given a heart transplant.
Nevertheless, that particular engine makes it a proper hot ride, and sourcing a fully functional one for a reasonable price can be a headache. There are a few Hellcat motors for sale online at any given time, though most of the time, they tend to change hands for double-digit sums. Factor in other potential damages that the pictured muscle car may have suffered, add the elbow grease factor, and chances are you'd be better off with something else that requires less TLC.
Still, if you want to bid on it, we would recommend taking a trip to South Carolina and inspecting it in person. A trusty mechanic should accompany you if you don't know your way around Hellcats, as they might identify other defects and give you repair estimates. At the time of writing, this five-year-old Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat had a high bid of $6,550. The online ad found here reveals an estimated repair cost of a little over $42,000, with the car's value standing slightly north of the $56,000 mark.
The fire-damaged muscle car is bound to go under the gavel today (May 15, 2023) at 12:00 PM CDT (1:00 PM EST/7:00 PM CET), according to the listing, and it is unknown yet how much it will change hands for. Assuming you were on the lookout for a relatively cheap Hellcat to fix and keep or flip, would you dare buy this one? And if so, how high would you be willing to go? Speak your mind in the comments area, and let us know what you think about it.
