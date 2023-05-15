Aston Martin Teases New DB Car for May 24, Will It Be Christened the DB12?

After seven years in the market, the DB11 will soon be dropped altogether, with Aston Martin announcing the first official details of its successor. Its name is still unknown, but logic dictates it will be dubbed the DB12. It will be officially unveiled on May 24.
Accompanying the announcement are a few shadowy images of the new car. The headlamps look like an evolution of the ones equipping the DB11, and if anything, they seem to be a bit bigger. That pretty grille with horizontal slats has become taller and slightly wider by the looks of it, and for what it's worth, the upcoming model appears to be more of an evolution of the DB11. The same goes for the overall footprint, space between the axles, and silhouette, the teaser images reveal.
Mind you, while the exterior looks like a facelift at this point, the British automaker paid more attention to the interior. The DB11 has a tablet-like screen sitting in a dedicated spot on top of the dashboard, above the central air intakes, and for the new one, they gave it a fresh screen that incorporates the HVAC controls. Slim air vents can be seen above the all-new display, which Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll said last year is all-new, and features voice commands with “a proper English accent."
Nevertheless, they haven't ditched the physical buttons, as the center console still hosts a bunch of them. These can be used to adjust the temperature of the dual-zone climate control, set the fan speed, control the heating and ventilation functions of the seats, turn the ESC on and off, and start and stop the engine via the large dedicated button in the middle. The center console has additional buttons and knobs and some carbon fiber trim to further emphasize the car's sporty character. But don't mistake the upcoming Aston Martin DB for a supercar, as it will be a grand tourer, just like its predecessors.
Aston Martin has refrained from announcing anything else about it, and it is likely that they won't say anything about the powertrain until the grand unveiling scheduled for a little over a week from today. However, it has been reported that the upcoming DB12, if it will indeed bear that moniker, will use the same engines as the DB11. These comprise the V8 and V12 units, both featuring twin turbocharging. If correct, then at least expect power bumps from both mills for elevated performance compared to the DB11. Look for significant chassis enhancements and a few other novelties that will differentiate it from the old car that has aged like a fine wine and is drop-dead gorgeous. Are you excited about the all-new Aston Martin grand tourer?
Mind you, while the exterior looks like a facelift at this point, the British automaker paid more attention to the interior. The DB11 has a tablet-like screen sitting in a dedicated spot on top of the dashboard, above the central air intakes, and for the new one, they gave it a fresh screen that incorporates the HVAC controls. Slim air vents can be seen above the all-new display, which Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll said last year is all-new, and features voice commands with “a proper English accent."
Nevertheless, they haven't ditched the physical buttons, as the center console still hosts a bunch of them. These can be used to adjust the temperature of the dual-zone climate control, set the fan speed, control the heating and ventilation functions of the seats, turn the ESC on and off, and start and stop the engine via the large dedicated button in the middle. The center console has additional buttons and knobs and some carbon fiber trim to further emphasize the car's sporty character. But don't mistake the upcoming Aston Martin DB for a supercar, as it will be a grand tourer, just like its predecessors.
Aston Martin has refrained from announcing anything else about it, and it is likely that they won't say anything about the powertrain until the grand unveiling scheduled for a little over a week from today. However, it has been reported that the upcoming DB12, if it will indeed bear that moniker, will use the same engines as the DB11. These comprise the V8 and V12 units, both featuring twin turbocharging. If correct, then at least expect power bumps from both mills for elevated performance compared to the DB11. Look for significant chassis enhancements and a few other novelties that will differentiate it from the old car that has aged like a fine wine and is drop-dead gorgeous. Are you excited about the all-new Aston Martin grand tourer?