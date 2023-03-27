Silky-Smooth Aston Martin DB12 Feasts on Apexes at the 'Ring

The DB11 is about to get a successor, and if the latest reports hold water, then it will probably be named the DB12. Aston Martin was already spotted testing a prototype in the cold last week, in Sweden, and more recently, it was the turn of another pre-production car to become the focus of our photographer’s lens, this time at the Nurburgring.
Mind you, the British automaker has yet to confirm the new moniker, but they did file a trademark with the USPTO for it recently. Thus, it seems like a logical move, even though the DB7 became the DB9, and the DB10 was reserved for Bond’s Spectre movie.
Don’t let the new alleged nameplate trick you, though, because in all likelihood, we are looking at a mid-cycle refresh, and not a seriously upgraded iteration. As a result, you shouldn’t hold your breath for any significant changes, as it will be the same, more or less, bar the obviously different front and rear ends.
One thing that’s new is the hood, as it no longer surrounds the headlamps. The fenders have therefore become bigger, and so did the front bumper, with its new toaster grille that we cannot tell yet whether it has become smaller or larger. The splitter has a more generous size, and it appears that they also reshaped the side skirts and mirror casings. Things appear to be more restrained at the other end, with different graphics for the taillights that could be linked together by a full-width light strip, and tweaked bumper and diffuser combo.
Further updates are expected on the inside, where the DB12 (or is it actually the DB11 facelift?) will get a new infotainment system. Also supplied by Mercedes, it will be a step up from the current one that features older tech and isn’t that responsive. The new one is said to be more British than before, right down to the accent of the voice assistant, and this was confirmed by Lawrence Stroll himself, the brand’s boss.
One mill that will definitely survive is the V8. Made by Mercedes-AMG and tuned by Aston, the bi-turbo 4.0-liter unit is understood to get a power boost. We don’t know anything about the numbers yet, but it should become punchier than the current DB11, which develops 510 metric horses, or 503 brake horsepower/375 kilowatts, at a hard push of the right pedal. The V12 is good for 608 ps (600 hp/446 kW), and rumor has it that it too might soldier on for the mid-cycle refresh of the British GT.
As far as the grand unveiling goes, it is said to be due later this year or in early 2024, and we should find out more about it as the testing and fine-tuning phase advances, and the wraps gently start coming off.
