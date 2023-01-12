2024 Aston Martin DB11 Facelift Spied Rocking New Front End, DB12 Nameplate Rumored

A long time ago, when Aston Martin was flush with money from the Ford Motor Company, the British automaker introduced a brand-new platform with the first-generation Vanquish. Referred to as the pre-VH platform, this architecture paved the way for the VH in the DB9. Introduced in 2016 on the Second Century platform, the DB11 will go through a similar update for model year 2024, when it’s expected to be renamed DB12.
Essentially a heavy facelift marketed as a new-generation car, the DB12 was indirectly confirmed by none other than Lawrence Stroll in February 2022. More specifically, the big kahuna promised significant updates for the bonded-aluminum chassis underpinning the DB series of GTs and Vantage series of sports cars. The Canadian billionaire mentioned “no similarity at all to the current cars,” although he’s wishful thinking.
Stroll further promised that the 5.2-liter V12 isn’t going anyone. Codenamed AE31, the force-fed 12er is certain to receive a few updates of its own for more power, more torque, fewer emissions, and better fuel economy. The same can be said about the AMG-sourced V8 used in the Vantage and DBX sport utility vehicle. Known as the M177, the force-fed 8 is a wet-sump affair as opposed to the dry-sump M178 in the now-discontinued Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe and GT Roadster. The next-gen GT is twinned with the SL, meaning that it will also get the M177 powerplant.
Spied filling up with high-octane dinosaur juice, the DB12 prototype in the photo gallery is equipped with 305/30 by 21-inch rubber boots out back. Said rubber boots come in the guise of the Pilot Alpin 5, described by Michelin as an ultra-high-performance winter tire. Pictured with double-spoke wheels and steel brake discs, the prototype sports vinyl camouflage that reads “ICON DRIVEN” time and time again. What icon?
Aston Martin probably refers to the press release it published today for “the iconic British brand’s 110th anniversary.” Iconic is also used in said press release for the DB5, the record-breaking Razor Blade racer from 1923, and the Cosworth-powered Valkyrie supercar. We also know the DBS 770 Ultimate will be launched this year as a special edition, with 770 standing for 770 metric ponies. That’s 759 horsepower over in America. The DBS 770 Ultimate will boast 499 examples of the breed worldwide.
Turning out attention back to the prototype, we also notice Valhalla-inspired headlights, a noticeably larger front grille, and a DB11-like rear end. The interior is camouflaged, but we already know that Aston Martin will switch to a touchscreen infotainment system. Daddy Stroll confirmed it, and it’s about time a touchscreen was introduced to the British marque given that every single automaker out there has embraced this technology. To Aston Martin’s defense, the automaker couldn’t upgrade to a touchscreen due to its ongoing partnerships with Mercedes and AMG.
