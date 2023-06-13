One-Owner 1969 Chevrolet Impala Spends 33 Years in Storage, 396 Still Running

Depending on who you ask, you'll hear mixed opinions over whether the late '60s Impala was still a good car. Some critics claim the Impala lost its wow factor in 1969 and 1970, while others believe the SS models reached the maturity that turned them precisely into what they were supposed to be from the very beginning.
As a big fan of the Impala (I absolutely adore the 1961 SS), I do admit that some of the changes the nameplate went through, especially enforced by the new regulations, towards the end of the decade, somehow made its original coolness fade away.
But a 1969 Impala in all-original condition and with everything intact is still a beautiful piece of art, and I'm pretty sure collectors would be more than happy to pay big bucks for such an example.
The sedan that I recently came across on eBay is now looking for a new home after spending 33 years in storage. The car was parked in a garage after the one and only owner passed in 1989. Fortunately, the Chevrolet Impala was beautifully taken care of, and thanks to regular engine starts and quick inspections here and there, the car continues to exhibit a fascinating condition.
Sure enough, it's not a perfect 10, and it couldn’t even be given it's been sitting for so long. But as a one-owner Impala that's yet to become a rust bucket, it's certainly one of the most intriguing projects I've seen lately.
eBay seller ozarks4ever has provided a very detailed description of the car, revealing that some parts will need rapid fixes. For example, the car requires full brakes and tires. The carburetor leaks gas, while the trunk exhibits some rust that must be resolved ASAP.
Other than that, the car has it all, including all four original hub caps, carpet in great shape, three original floor mats, a good back seat, and solid windows.
The 396 under the hood is still running, and this is surprising news for a car this old. However, the good maintenance made it easier for the engine to pass the test of time, so despite the small issues, such as the carburetor leaking gas, it should be relatively easy to get the Impala back on the road (just don’t consider the car road-worthy right now though).
The auction starts at $6,500, but anyone wanting to purchase the car without a fight can pay $8,500. The owner says the Impala is parked in Arkansas, and given it still comes with powertrain issues, the new owner would have to tow it back home. The auction is scheduled to expire in a little over seven days, so seeing how high the price goes for this beautiful Impala will be interesting.
But a 1969 Impala in all-original condition and with everything intact is still a beautiful piece of art, and I'm pretty sure collectors would be more than happy to pay big bucks for such an example.
The sedan that I recently came across on eBay is now looking for a new home after spending 33 years in storage. The car was parked in a garage after the one and only owner passed in 1989. Fortunately, the Chevrolet Impala was beautifully taken care of, and thanks to regular engine starts and quick inspections here and there, the car continues to exhibit a fascinating condition.
Sure enough, it's not a perfect 10, and it couldn’t even be given it's been sitting for so long. But as a one-owner Impala that's yet to become a rust bucket, it's certainly one of the most intriguing projects I've seen lately.
eBay seller ozarks4ever has provided a very detailed description of the car, revealing that some parts will need rapid fixes. For example, the car requires full brakes and tires. The carburetor leaks gas, while the trunk exhibits some rust that must be resolved ASAP.
Other than that, the car has it all, including all four original hub caps, carpet in great shape, three original floor mats, a good back seat, and solid windows.
The 396 under the hood is still running, and this is surprising news for a car this old. However, the good maintenance made it easier for the engine to pass the test of time, so despite the small issues, such as the carburetor leaking gas, it should be relatively easy to get the Impala back on the road (just don’t consider the car road-worthy right now though).
The auction starts at $6,500, but anyone wanting to purchase the car without a fight can pay $8,500. The owner says the Impala is parked in Arkansas, and given it still comes with powertrain issues, the new owner would have to tow it back home. The auction is scheduled to expire in a little over seven days, so seeing how high the price goes for this beautiful Impala will be interesting.