This 1963 Chevrolet Impala Z11 Is Retro Racing Bliss

As in every car category on the face of the planet, be it Euro or JDM, people always tend to disagree a lot on whether or not a particular model is good, and American Muscle is no stranger to this phenomenon. But, I have to say that there is one car that people seem to agree on. I can honestly say that I've never met someone who dislikes this vehicle - I am talking about the Chevrolet Impala, so let's dive in.

12 photos Photo: 4HuntingCars/Bring a Trailer