This 1963 Chevrolet Impala Z11 Is Retro Racing Bliss

As in every car category on the face of the planet, be it Euro or JDM, people always tend to disagree a lot on whether or not a particular model is good, and American Muscle is no stranger to this phenomenon. But, I have to say that there is one car that people seem to agree on. I can honestly say that I've never met someone who dislikes this vehicle - I am talking about the Chevrolet Impala, so let's dive in.
Today, we will look at an example from 1963 with a cool package, but a little more on that later. Now, let's have a quick history lesson and see how the Impala came to be. The Impala roared to life in 1958 as the top-of-the-line trim level for the Bel Air. This model-born-out-of-a-trim-level was common practice back then, and it was born via a series of anniversary vehicles for GM's 50th birthday. It only came as a Sport Coupe and a Convertible. The Bel Air Impalas had a shorter greenhouse and a more extended deck, and they were powered by a 348 ci (5.7-liter) Turbo-Thrust V8.
For the second generation, which came out in 1959, the Impala broke away from just a trim level to its very own model line. The new Impala was the best-selling vehicle that year, with around 473,000 units sold. It was bigger than the previous one; it had a rear batwing lid and those skinny tear-drop tail lights that made it look like something Cruella De Vil would drive. It also had more power from the same basic engine as the previous one. Still, most importantly, it cemented the Impala name, giving way to the third generation, which is the best one, and the one we are specifically talking about today.
If that wasn't enough, don't worry; Chevy had you covered. As I said, the car we are discussing today is from 1963. That year, on top of the SS pack, you could opt for the Z11 package, so let's get right into it.
On the outside, the Z11 option brought many changes in the form of an aluminum cowl induction hood and the fenders and front and rear bumpers, which were also made from lighter material. This particular example is finished in a striking shade of red called Ember Red, which was redone in the '90s. On top of that, it has some retro-cool-looking decals for your vintage racing dreams.
Moving on to the inside, the performance pack makes its presence known even here. This package also includes a lightweight upgrade, which is ironic for such a big car. Nonetheless, for most Z11s, the sound-deadening, insulation, heater, and radio boxes were not ticked. Besides that, the interior is pretty standard…except it's pretty damn red. It still has bench seats both front and rear, which is a little peculiar for a car that was meant to be sporty - your only safety features are lap belts. The two-spoke steering wheel sits in front of a 120-mph (200 kph) speedometer and a tachometer with a 6,200 rpm redline.
Now, things get real when we look under the hood. As I said, the Z11 is a derivative of the SS model, and it has the same base engine, but buffed up to 427 ci (7.0 liters). It also has a crazy 13.5 to-one compression ratio and twin four-barrel carburetors. All of that adds up to an impressive 430 hp (436 ps) and an even more impressive 780 Nm (575 lb-ft) of torque, ensuring quick destruction of the rear tires. All of that oomph is sent to the rear wheels via a BorgWarner T10 four-speed manual transmission which you'll operate through a Hurst shifter.
The third generation is essential because it brought a legendary badge: SS. The Impala Super Sport might as well be the first muscle car ever made - GTO guys, please don't come at me with pitchforks and torches. It had a 409 ci (6.7 liters), 360 hp (365 ps), and a manual transmission; that sounds like a muscle car to me; I don't know about you.
Complementing the red paint and go-fast looks are the 15-inch steel wheels that wear BFGoodrich rubber in the front and M&H Racemasters slicks in the rear. Behind these wheels, you'll find drum brakes on all four corners, but with better-stopping power, thanks to the Z11 package.
The Impala kept on being cool for another few generations following this one, but it eventually descended into a shoulder-sagging sedan for your average A-to-B driver. But, if you want to celebrate the Impala and its performance in an old-school package, a third-gen might be the perfect choice for you. If you fancy one and have deep pockets for American muscle, this particular one is up at auction in Jackson Township, New Jersey. It currently sits at 135,000 dollars and has three miles on the odometer, but that's most certainly rolled over, so the total mileage is unknown.