911 Turbo S Is Best in Automatic Mode, Teaches Huracan, Artura Some Quarter-Mile Manners

A Porsche, a Lamborghini, and a McLaren hit the track – and this is either the opening line of a great joke or another episode of a tripartite joust of pistons. When sportscars come out to play, we can rest assured that one of two things will happen – either a drag race over the traditional quarter-mile or a more sophisticated (and time- and resources-consuming) form of track duel. For the better part of the high-revving society, the standard yardstick is the tried and tested sprint.

23 photos Photo: YouTube/carwow.de (@carwowDeutschland)