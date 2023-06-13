Jaguar F-Type P450 Drag Races Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 and Audi S4, V8 Muscle Prevails

The V8-powered Jaguar F-Type is – without a shadow of a doubt – the pokiest and prettiest car in the video below. As expected, it makes easy work of both the Audi S4 and Infiniti Q60 in the quarter mile and from zero to 60 mph (97 kph).
How easy, though? As per the GPS performance meters fitted to all three contenders, 12.5 versus 13 seconds flat and 4.2 versus 4.3 and 4.5 seconds for the German and Japanese challengers. Wrongly referred to as F-Type R, the British coupe is actually the P450 with optional all-wheel drive. At most, Jaguar calls this fellow the R-Dynamic. R is reserved for the top-of-the-line supercharged V8, which produces 575 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).
The P450 designation is another way of saying petrol and 450 metric ponies. Over in the United States, the supercharged V8 engine is listed with 444 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 428 pound-feet (580 Nm) of torque at 2,500 through 5,000 revolutions per minute. Not bad, although not exactly good either given the engine's displacement, cylinder count, and thumpin' great Eaton supercharger on top of it.
Jaguar's all-wheel-drive system rocks Intelligent Driveline Dynamics technology, which is another way of saying predictive all-wheel drive. In other words, the sensors and clever software work together to calculate whether grip will be lost imminently to shift available torque to the front wheels. The aforementioned ponies and twist are channeled to the rear and front wheels by an eight-speed automatic, namely the ZF-supplied 8HP that BMW debuted in the F01/F02 7 Series.
Based on a Jaguar XK-derived platform, the F-Type also happens to be quite porky at 3,920 pounds or 1,778 kilograms if you prefer the metric system. But it's not as porky as the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400. Believe it or not, the Japanese coupe tips the scales at 4,043 pounds (1,834 kilograms).
Discontinued after the 2022 model year due to its age and poor sales, the Q60 is closely related to the Q50. The sedan is marketed as the Nissan Skyline back home in Japan, which is a bit of a travesty. Nissan dumbed down the Skyline after the R34, which isn't all that surprising because Carlos Ghosn saved the Japanese automaker by cutting costs aggressively.
The Q60 further disappoints in terms of transmission, namely a seven-speed automatic that launched back in 2009. Its 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 develops 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) at full chatter, just like the Nissan Z's engine. Modified with aftermarket wheels, Michelin tires, an exhaust, and carbon-fiber bits for the rear end, the Q60 Red Sport 400 in the featured clip barely keeps up to the quattro-equipped Audi S4 at the Dunnville Autodrome in Canada.
Arguably the most boring of the three, the S4 is the lightest (3,847 pounds or 1,745 kilograms) and least powerful (349 ponies). It's also the most affordable of the bunch, with the 2023 model listed on Audi's configurator at $52,800. That being said, the S4 will have the last laugh because the A4 line will get a new generation. The Q60 isn't getting a successor, and the F-Type is going the way of the dodo after 2024 with no replacement in the offing. There is hearsay in regard to an electric coupe, but other than the J-Type trademark, nothing else is known about this alleged replacement of the F-Type.
The P450 designation is another way of saying petrol and 450 metric ponies. Over in the United States, the supercharged V8 engine is listed with 444 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 428 pound-feet (580 Nm) of torque at 2,500 through 5,000 revolutions per minute. Not bad, although not exactly good either given the engine's displacement, cylinder count, and thumpin' great Eaton supercharger on top of it.
Jaguar's all-wheel-drive system rocks Intelligent Driveline Dynamics technology, which is another way of saying predictive all-wheel drive. In other words, the sensors and clever software work together to calculate whether grip will be lost imminently to shift available torque to the front wheels. The aforementioned ponies and twist are channeled to the rear and front wheels by an eight-speed automatic, namely the ZF-supplied 8HP that BMW debuted in the F01/F02 7 Series.
Based on a Jaguar XK-derived platform, the F-Type also happens to be quite porky at 3,920 pounds or 1,778 kilograms if you prefer the metric system. But it's not as porky as the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400. Believe it or not, the Japanese coupe tips the scales at 4,043 pounds (1,834 kilograms).
Discontinued after the 2022 model year due to its age and poor sales, the Q60 is closely related to the Q50. The sedan is marketed as the Nissan Skyline back home in Japan, which is a bit of a travesty. Nissan dumbed down the Skyline after the R34, which isn't all that surprising because Carlos Ghosn saved the Japanese automaker by cutting costs aggressively.
The Q60 further disappoints in terms of transmission, namely a seven-speed automatic that launched back in 2009. Its 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 develops 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) at full chatter, just like the Nissan Z's engine. Modified with aftermarket wheels, Michelin tires, an exhaust, and carbon-fiber bits for the rear end, the Q60 Red Sport 400 in the featured clip barely keeps up to the quattro-equipped Audi S4 at the Dunnville Autodrome in Canada.
Arguably the most boring of the three, the S4 is the lightest (3,847 pounds or 1,745 kilograms) and least powerful (349 ponies). It's also the most affordable of the bunch, with the 2023 model listed on Audi's configurator at $52,800. That being said, the S4 will have the last laugh because the A4 line will get a new generation. The Q60 isn't getting a successor, and the F-Type is going the way of the dodo after 2024 with no replacement in the offing. There is hearsay in regard to an electric coupe, but other than the J-Type trademark, nothing else is known about this alleged replacement of the F-Type.