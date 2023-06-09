700-HP 2023 ABT Audi RS6-S Avant in Florett Silver Matte, True Definition of Silver Bullet

Every generation has its star vehicle, and this generation has chosen the SUV and Crossover. We get it. It's a game of numbers. But in a market saturated by performance SUVs and trucks – it's a breath of fresh air to spot a purebred, feisty, characterful performance wagon that'll throb your heart with your foot on half-throttle. We are talking about the 2023 ABT Audi RS6-S Avant.
This no-nonsense, gas-guzzling grizzly bear of a wagon will not just turn heads because it's a beauty. No. It'll have the hair behind your neck flexing to the vibration of its powerhouse twin-turbo V8.
Not your type of car is MPG is your priority
If you've been following our stories, you probably read about a 2018 RS3 8V Sportback popping in a Merlin Purple shade. If you thought that spec was cool, then ABT's recent RS6-S Avant release will have you drooling at its spec sheet.
Most hot-blooded super wagon in its league
As you've probably noticed on the title, this isn't your normal 2023 RS6 Avant (a phenomenal release by all means), but an ABT-tuned version of the new RS6, the 2023 ABT RS6-S Avant.
ABT will add an extra 40 hp if you wish
That brings the maximum power output on the 2023 ABT Audi RS6-S Avant to 700 hp (710 ps) and 649 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque. If you want more, ABT will further push your RS6-S to 740 hp (750 ps) and 679 lb-ft (920 Nm) of torque.
Performance add-ons to compliment its power
For tailpipe acoustics, it comes with quad ABT exhaust (adjusted to the Euro 7 emissions regulations) with stainless steel tips. Down below, the 2023 ABT RS6-S rocks 22-inch HR high-performance wheels.
