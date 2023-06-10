Tuned Audi RS 6 Taps Into Its Sci-Fi Side With Alien vs. Predator-Like Interior

Between us, it doesn't have anything to do with the Hollywood blockbuster, but the design and hues used throughout the cabin kind of give it acid-for-blood vibes. The car is the work of Carlex Design, and if you haven't paid attention to the title, it is an Audi RS 6 Avant.
Shared by the tuner with its social media followers earlier this week, the German super wagon has received a complete interior makeover. Carlex reupholstered most touchable parts using a combination of black leather and suede. Red piping can be seen on the seats, and contrast stitching in the same hue is visible on other components, like the sides of the center console, central armrest, steering wheel with 12 o'clock marker, and door cards.
Carlex Design's logo decorates the seatbacks and headrests of the bucket seats, and unlike Mansory and other tuners, they haven't applied it to the steering wheel and gear shifter. The sides of the center console reveal the model's name in red, and the central armrest and tags on the front seats send Swiss vibes. The rear passenger compartment is not visible in the images released by Carlex, but we reckon it has an identical makeover, with leather and suede stitched together with red string and the occasional red piping. The carbon fiber trim completes the redesign.
For the interior work, Carlex Design is asking €13,000 (equal to $13,910) in Germany, excluding tax, revealing a lead time of five days. For the exterior of the potent five-door business car from the four-ring brand, they haven't prepared anything other than a new set of wheels. Bedecked by their logo, the 23-inch set has a rallying-ish look, costing €12,000 ($12,840) before tax. Choosing the reupholstered interior and the alloys equipping the pictured super wagon made by Audi, which has a gray finish, dark trim, and red brake calipers in this case, as well as rear privacy windows will set you back €24,000 ($25,680) excluding tax, the tuner reveals.
There is no word about the power, but the latest RS 6 Avant boasts 591 hp (600 ps/441 kW) from its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. The engine steams out 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), delivered to the quattro all-wheel drive system through an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. For the Mercedes-AMG E 63 Estate fighter, Audi quotes 3.5 seconds required to hit 60 mph (97 kph). As every petrolhead living stateside and their best friend knows, the Audi RS 6 Avant is being sold over here. It has an MSRP of $121,900 attached to it and is positioned at the top of the range, above the A6 Allroad. The jacked-up model starts at $67,900. The four-door variants comprise the A6 Sedan and S6 Sedan, priced from $56,900 and $73,700, respectively.
