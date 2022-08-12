Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting Edition by Carlex Goes Road Sailing

Did you think the Rolls-Royce Cullinan cannot possibly become any more luxurious than it already is? Well, Carlex Design begs to differ, so they have put their money where their mouth is by introducing the new Yachting Edition.
Boasting several upgrades inspired by the world of high-end sailing, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting Edition is a truly notable presence on the road, with interior and exterior enhancements.
Starting on the outside, the tuner has given it a two-tone paint finish that combines silver and black. A coachline stretches across the sides, and there are several glossy black elements too. ‘Carlex’ lettering bedecks the face of the luxury SUV, and their logo can be seen on other parts of the exterior. Bespoke silver wheels, 22 inches in diameter, round off the upgrades here.
Opening the door reveals the modified cockpit, with reshaped seats wrapped in white leather upholstery, and decorated by embossed motifs and perforation. The brown leather, and Alcantara, and wooden floors contribute to the whole yachting experience. This tuned Cullinan is up for grabs, with pricing available upon request, and we reckon that for the right sum, Carlex will turn any other Rolls-Royce high-rider into the Yachting Edition, which doesn’t feature any power upgrades by the way.
Gunning for the likes of other luxury SUVs, the Cullinan is the brand’s first-ever entry in this segment. It uses a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine, which churns out 562 hp (570 ps / 419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is dealt with in under 6 seconds, and flat out, it will do 155 mph (250 kph). Pricing kicks off at well over $300,000 in the United States, and that’s before factoring in destination, handling, dealer fees, and options. A nicely-specced one will set you back in excess of $400,000.
Starting on the outside, the tuner has given it a two-tone paint finish that combines silver and black. A coachline stretches across the sides, and there are several glossy black elements too. ‘Carlex’ lettering bedecks the face of the luxury SUV, and their logo can be seen on other parts of the exterior. Bespoke silver wheels, 22 inches in diameter, round off the upgrades here.
Opening the door reveals the modified cockpit, with reshaped seats wrapped in white leather upholstery, and decorated by embossed motifs and perforation. The brown leather, and Alcantara, and wooden floors contribute to the whole yachting experience. This tuned Cullinan is up for grabs, with pricing available upon request, and we reckon that for the right sum, Carlex will turn any other Rolls-Royce high-rider into the Yachting Edition, which doesn’t feature any power upgrades by the way.
Gunning for the likes of other luxury SUVs, the Cullinan is the brand’s first-ever entry in this segment. It uses a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine, which churns out 562 hp (570 ps / 419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is dealt with in under 6 seconds, and flat out, it will do 155 mph (250 kph). Pricing kicks off at well over $300,000 in the United States, and that’s before factoring in destination, handling, dealer fees, and options. A nicely-specced one will set you back in excess of $400,000.