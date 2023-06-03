Beautiful Audi RS 6 Avant Deserves a Double Scoop of Love

If you're like us, you are probably tired of the countless crossovers and SUVs we encounter every time we step outside. It makes you wonder what went wrong with the car world as we know it, and why can't the pretty fast wagons act as substitutes? After all, it's not like many owners take their high riders off the beaten path.
One great alternative to crossovers, if you can afford it, that is, is the Audi RS 6 Avant. Despite the family-friendly body wrapped in a low-slung body, it's available in our market with a $121,900 MSRP. Without any modifications, it can do 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in just three and a half seconds, returning 14 and 21 mpg (16.8-11.2 l/100 km) in the city and on the highway, respectively.
The business wagon is, in fact, a supercar disguised as an everyday ride with a large cargo area behind the seats, and it uses a 4.0-liter V8 with two turbos strapped to it. The engine develops 591 hp (600 ps/441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, working in concert with an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. The thrust is channeled to the Quattro all-wheel drive system, so it is also an all-weather machine.
Leaving the technical aspects aside, it is time to focus on the pictured car, which is the reason behind this story. It is an even prettier proposal with the revised looks comprising that big apron attached to the front bumper and a pair of side skirts. The back end is not entirely visible, but it probably rocks a new diffuser as well, with more aggressive styling. The spoiler mounted above the rear windscreen is also new. For extra practicality, its owner went for a roof box, which suits the overall design of this Audi RS 6 Avant like a glove, making it look like it is one suspension mod away from becoming an overlander.
But if venturing off the lit path in your business wagon from Audi is something that you fancy doing, this white RS 6 Avant that rides on gold AL 13 wheels shouldn't be the first choice. The A6 Allroad should, and it is also marketed on this side of the pond, next to the super estate. It kicks off at $67,900, packing a turbo 3.0-liter V6 making 335 hp (340 ps/250 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). A seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission delivers the thrust to the quattro all-wheel drive system, and the car takes only 5.4 seconds to sprint to 60 mph (97 kph), topping out at 130 mph (209 kph). For the A6 Sedan and S6 Sedan, the four-ring brand is asking a minimum of $56,900 and $73,700, respectively.
