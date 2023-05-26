autoevolution
 

Carlex's Tune for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Costs the Equivalent of a New E-Class

How much do you love your Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe? Enough to blow brand-new E-Class money on Carlex Design's complete interior and exterior upgrade package? If so, then you're in the right place, as you're about to find out what bundle is all about.
You might be thinking that for that kind of money, you'd get a wild body kit made of carbon fiber. But that's not the case, as instead, Carlex has limited the exterior upgrades to repainting the body. The pictured premium mid-size crossover coupe has a two-tone hue, mixing dark brown on the upper parts of the body with light brown on the lower parts, separated by a pinstripe.

The tuner has sprinkled the vehicle with its emblems, which replace the three-pointed star's logos. In this case, the delivery time is 20 days, and for the exterior modifications, they're asking €16,500 (equaling $17,766) in Germany, excluding tax. Should you want those 23-inch alloys, which Carlex also signed, then you will have to wait 30 days. These cost €11,000 ($11,844) net, and they further enhance the car's exterior look.

For the cockpit, they chose a selection of fine leather upholstery in two shades of brown, reminiscent of the exterior. The darker strips were added to the top parts of the door cards and dashboard panel, and the lower parts, seats, center console, and steering wheel feature light brown leather with the occasional black trim. Carlex's logo decorates certain elements and rounds up the makeover on the inside. The delivery time is five days, and they're asking €32,000 ($34,456) net for the entire work.

For the entire package, interested parties will have to pay €56,500 ($60,836), excluding tax, and they will part ways with their GLE Coupe for 20 days, Carlex says. Without factoring in the tax, this puts the bundle in the same pricing zone as the E-Class. The business sedan starts at $56,750 in our market. You could also get a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE for slightly less than Carlex's exterior and interior tuning offer for the GLE Coupe, as it has an MSRP of $57,700 stateside. If EVs are your thing, then you'll have to fork out a little over $50,00 for the EQB and roughly $75k and a bit more for the EQE Sedan and EQE SUV, respectively.

Carlex hasn't said anything else about the conversion package, but it probably fits all versions of the GLE Coupe. This likely includes the AMG GLE 53 Coupe and the AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, and by the looks of it, the pictured sporty crossover is in the latter specification, which happens to be the range-topping variant, packing a bi-turbo V8 with 603 bhp for a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.7 seconds.

