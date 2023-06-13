Sustain Classic Is the First\-Ever Sustainable Fuel Designed for Classic Cars

Many people associate fuel with pollution, which is valid to a certain extent. But that doesn't mean fuels can't be sustainable - some companies, such as fuel specialist Coryton, have developed solutions that take the environment into account. The company announced that it launched its sustainable fuel range designed specifically for classic vehicles in the UK, the first of its kind.
It bears a fitting and descriptive name: Sustain Classic. This new type of fuel allows classic car owners to fuel their vehicles with plant-based petrol without needing to make any changes to their engines. Three types of fuel will be initially available: Super 80, Super 33, and Racing 50. I'll tell you about each in a bit.
Andrew Willson, Coryton's CEO, said, "Sustain Classic is the world's first-ever sustainable fuel catering for classic vehicles." The fuel is produced, tested, and certified at the company's blending facility in the UK.
About half a million classic cars are in the UK, and Coryton set out to develop a collection of second-generation biofuels compatible with their needs, thus preserving both the vehicles and the environment. Compared to fossil fuels, the brand's fuel with the highest sustainable content promises a reduction of at least 65% in greenhouse gas emissions.
But why do classic cars need a specific fuel? Older vehicles weren't engineered to support containing alcohol – components such as the fuel systems, tanks, seals, gaskets, and pipes can be impacted by corrosion when running on traditional, modern gasoline.
Coryton has tested its sustainable fuel with a wide range of vehicles, both in testing centers and on the track. According to the company, Sustain Classic works year-round in all weather conditions. The MPG figures will be equal to traditional pump fuel, with some tests showing that it might even decrease it. What's more, it won't change the sound of your car, nor the smell of its exhaust fumes.
Sustain Classic boasts an octane number greater than 98, with a bio-ethanol content of less than 1%. By comparison, the UK's E10 fuel boasts 10% ethanol and the rest octane. Sustain Classic features a premium additive package engineered to stabilize and extend the life of the fuel while also cleaning and protecting the engine. Even though it's been technically designed for classic vehicles, any old or new car that supports conventional petrol can run on these fuels.
To be clear, we're not talking about full sustainability, as it's not yet commercially feasible regarding technology readiness and traceability. The fuels range from a minimum of 33% sustainable content to at least 80%. Furthermore, Coryton believes the industry can get there, provided it has the right support.
The number in the fuel name indicates its renewable content percentage, so Super 80 is produced with at least 80% renewable content. It delivers GHG (Green House Gases) savings of over 65% compared to fossil fuels. It's 98RON (Super Unleaded) EN228 Compliant and features multifunctional deposit control additives that reduce existing deposits and maintain effective engine performance. Moreover, it's priced from £4.65 ($5.84) per liter.
Super 33 has more than 25% GHG savings and is 98RON (Super Unleaded) EN228 Compliant. It has the same engine performance-enhancing properties, priced at £3.8 ($4.78) per liter.
The top-of-the-line option is Racing 50, a high-performance, sustainable gasoline meant for performance and racing use in vehicles that need higher-octane fuel. It delivers a GHG saving of over 35% and is 102RON EN228 Compliant. Moreover, it has premium deposit control additives and is priced at £5.24 ($6.59) per liter.
Coryton has also developed another specialist fuel, Sustain Racing. The company launched it last year and proved its efficiency by claiming titles at the renowned Dakar Rally. Furthermore, late last year, a stock Mazda MX-5 Miata completed a 1,000-mile (1,609 km) drive using Coryton's 100% fossil-free fuel.
"So, what makes this fuel sustainable?" you might wonder. It uses advanced second-generation biofuel made from agricultural waste, like straw, by-products, or waste from crops unfit for consumption, to create bioethanol. That means the fuel uses the existing carbon in our atmosphere rather than releasing additional CO2 from fossil fuel sources. The bioethanol is then transformed using a chemical process named ETG (ethanol-to-gasoline).
Coryton explains that all the elements associated with bio, such as ethanol, are removed as part of the production process. The fuel looks identical to traditional fossil petrol at a molecular level, but it's obtained from biological sources. Furthermore, this sustainable fuel can be mixed with conventional gasoline, and customers can alternate or switch back to regular fuel after using it.
Sustain Classic is available to purchase at Bicester Heritage, with other distributors soon to follow. Bicester Heritage recently organized the Rally for The Ages event, where more than 70 cars used the Super 80 to complete the course. Moreover, the fuel will be available to the upcoming Flywheel 2023 event participants.
