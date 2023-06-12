Ford Electrifies Europe via New Cologne EV Center, Its First Carbon Neutral Assembly Plant

Ford announced that it has just opened the Ford Cologne Electric Vehicle Center, a critical step in the automaker's Road to Better sustainability plan.
The Ford plant in Niehl, Cologne has a rich history – founded in 1930, it's one of the brand's most efficient plants across the globe. That's where more than 18 million vehicles were produced, from the Model A to the Granada and Fiesta. But now, Ford has followed the electrification trend across the automotive industry and has turned the plant into a hi-tech production facility for its new generation of electric passenger vehicles.
Three Ford EVs are currently available: Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, and F-150 Lightning. Ford unveiled the electric Explorer, which will be the first EV to be manufactured in Cologne, with another all-electric sport crossover set to follow.
The American automaker made a massive $2 billion investment to repurpose the Cologne Electric Vehicle Center, which will be the brand's first carbon-neutral assembly plant. Ford plans to produce around 250,000 EVs annually at the plant and aims to reach a run rate of two million EVs yearly by the end of 2026.
These ambitious plans can only be reached by implementing high-tech solutions, such as self-learning machines, autonomous transport systems, and big data management systems. The plant will include a brand-new production line, battery assembly, and innovative tooling and automation. But advanced technologies and AI won't replace humans. Instead, employees will benefit from new cognitive and collaborative robots, as well as augmented reality solutions that will increase their work efficiency.
By 2035, Ford targets carbon neutrality across its entire European footprint of facilities, logistics, and direct suppliers. At the newly repurposed assembly plant, Ford will reduce the use of energy and emissions by installing state-of-the-art processes, machinery, and technologies. Power will be offered via certified renewable electricity and biomethane.
Even the heat required to warm the facility will be carbon neutral, as the local energy providers will offset the emissions from the Cologne Electric Vehicle Center on behalf of the automaker. An external power plant and a waste incineration plant generate the heat, which will be transferred through a dedicated steam network to Ford.
The local energy provider aims to decrease operating emissions for the heat delivery by about 60% in 2026 and eliminate them by 2035. Moreover, Ford has some other measures that make its operations at the 125-hectare site eco-friendlier – it plans on developing a new perennial forb vegetation, as well as replacing the ecologically poor grass areas with wildflower meadows. It will even include inset hotels and bat and bird habitats.
Ford says that by mid-2026, all of its passenger vehicle range in Europe will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric, or plug-in hybrid. By the end of the decade, the entire range will be all-electric.
